Flume Launches Second Generation Smart Home Water Monitor

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flume, the company that brings connectivity and intelligence to residential water usage, today announced the launch of Flume 2 Smart Home Water Monitor. The product, which digitizes water usage and liberates information previously only available on monthly water bills, is the second iteration of the company's inaugural device which launched in 2015.

The Flume 2 works with virtually any water meter and is easily self-installed in minutes. The corresponding app allows users to virtually view and monitor indoor and outdoor water use from anywhere, at any time. This increased visibility provides complete home protection by catching and alerting users of leaks as they happen, both inside and outside of the home. To date the use of Flume products have resulted in lower water bills and the avoidance of potential catastrophic property damage due to leaks.

"Over the last several years every element of the home has become digitized and made smarter through technology, but water has historically taken a back seat," said Eric Adler, CEO and cofounder of Flume. "We created Flume to give homeowners the visibility they need to be able to understand their water use, catch potential leaks, and prevent damage, all while protecting and preserving our planet's most precious resource. In a time where conservation has never been more important, we're proud to bring a product to market that benefits both the consumer and the environment."

A recent study showed that Flume customers reduce water consumption at least 10% year-over-year. More than 70% of all Flume users have found a leak since installing the device, and 37% found a leak within one week of having it installed. Flume digitizes 4.43 million gallons per day, and in 2020 alone Flume has digitized more than one billion gallons of water.

"Most of our customers currently have no insight into the actual amount of water they use on a daily basis. This frequently results in leaks or unknown usage that go unnoticed until it is too late resulting in high water bills," said Tom Kennedy, General Manager for Rainbow Municipal Water District. "Flume empowers our customers to be more efficient by taking control of their water use, and in turn their water bill. We're excited for the Flume 2 with its ability to separate indoor and outdoor water use and help identify the source of leaks. This will allow our customers to see how they are using water and give them the ability to monitor and control that usage."

Flume 2 launches online on October 20th at: https://flumewater.com/

For more information on Flume or Flume 2 please visit: https://flumewater.com/

About Flume

Inspired by California's record drought, Flume was launched to empower homeowners to better understand their usage and conserve water. By providing homeowners with access to real-time water use information, Flume protects the home, puts the power of water consumption and conservation in the customer's hands, and improves the relationship with our most precious resource. The Flume® Smart Water System consists of an easy-to-install sensor that adapts to most existing home water meters, to communicate water use to the homeowner in real-time. To date, Flume has tens of thousands of devices installed across the United States. Learn more at www.flumewater.com .

