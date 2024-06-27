Flume to Lead Largest Residential Water Use Study in North America

"We are honored to have been selected by the Water Research Foundation to conduct the Residential End Uses of Water Study, Version 3," said Eric Adler, CEO of Flume. "Flume is uniquely positioned to perform this study based on our extensive water data collection, which gives us unprecedented insight into the water use patterns of North American households. This study is critical for ensuring long-term sustainability and community resilience, and we are proud to contribute to this vital effort."

This study is a comprehensive update to WRF's influential 1999 and 2016 Residential End Uses of Water studies and will include water use data for over 100,000 households across the United States and Canada. The Residential End Uses of Water Study, Version 3 will:

Explore where and how people use water in single-family and multi-family households including toilets, showers, faucets, clothes washers, irrigation, and more.

Evaluate the efficiency of water use and how use patterns have changed over the past 25 years.

Compare indoor and outdoor residential water use across housing types and geographies.

Understanding residential water demands and usage trends is crucial for managing and supplying water. This data is essential for water users, utilities, planners, regulators, businesses, agriculture, manufacturers, and governments. Residential end-use data is fundamental for future planning, program and product development, and the long-term sustainability and resilience of North American communities.

Flume strategic partner, Peter Mayer, P.E. of WaterDM, is the Principal Investigator of the Residential End Uses of Water Study, Version 3 and he was the Co-Principal Investigator for Version 1 and 2. "Reliable data on where and how people use water is fundamental to planning for a safe, secure future, and this study will provide the most comprehensive view of American household water use to date," Mayer said. "In the previous WRF residential end-use studies, we analyzed water use for hundreds of homes over a period of weeks. In Version 3 with Flume, we have access to years of high-resolution water use data from over one hundred thousand households where Flume sensors are already deployed - a remarkable advancement."

WRF is the leading research organization advancing the science of all water to meet the evolving needs of the water sector. It is anticipated that project results will be available in 2025. Stay up to date on project progress by visiting the project page of the WRF website or by contacting Flume at [email protected] .

About Flume

California's 2015 record-breaking drought inspired the Flume founders to provide homeowners with control over their water use. By providing real-time water use information, Flume customers significantly reduce residential water consumption while also protecting their homes from devastating water leaks. Since its inception, the Flume team has expanded their reach via partnerships with the largest water agencies and insurance companies across the United States. To date, Flume has installed over 100,000 sensors and has been recognized as the leading supplier of residential water usage and leak data. Learn more at www.flumewater.com .

