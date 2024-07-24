Flume Water Selected by California DWR for Pioneering Indoor Water Use Study

Flume Water Partners with California Department of Water Resources to Study Indoor Residential Water Use

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flume Water, a leader in smart water monitoring solutions, has been selected by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) to study indoor residential water use in support of the state's water conservation initiatives. This partnership aligns with the "Making Conservation a California Way of Life" legislation, which sets new water use objectives for urban water suppliers throughout California.

"We are honored to be selected to work with the California Department of Water Resources on this vital project," said Eric Adler, CEO of Flume. "Flume is uniquely positioned to perform this study based on our extensive statewide library of residential water use data and our unique capability to employ artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze indoor and outdoor demand. Our goal is to provide valuable insights and data that will help shape the future of sustainable water management in California."

In collaboration with DWR, Flume will analyze indoor residential water use across California, as mandated by Senate Bill 1157. This legislation revised the indoor water use standards, establishing a state-wide standard of 42 Gallons per Capita per Day (GPCD) beginning January 1, 2030. Flume's study will evaluate the feasibility of these future indoor residential water use standards and assist with analyzing their impacts and benefits. Peter Mayer, P.E., Principal of WaterDM a seasoned water researcher, will serve as the project's Principal Investigator.

This multi-million dollar study will utilize Flume's network of over 50,000 sensors deployed throughout California. Flume will also collaborate with over 50 California water agencies to provide accurate estimates of current and historical water use for participating suppliers. Flume has pioneered a revolutionary technique that leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to integrate high-resolution Flume data, low-resolution monthly billing data, property data, and weather data to accurately determine water usage at the household level across an entire utility region. This data is crucial for assessing the benefits and impacts of the 2030 indoor residential use standard on water, wastewater, and recycled water systems.

"As climate change intensifies, data on water use patterns is essential for developing effective conservation strategies. This study will provide crucial insights to understand the impacts of new residential water use standards and guide California's path towards achieving its conservation goals," said Dr. Sabrina Cook, DWR Water Use Efficiency Implementation Section Manager.

The collaboration between Flume, WaterDM, and DWR represents a significant advancement in California's ongoing efforts to promote sustainable water use and conservation. Flume Water is committed to supporting these initiatives through innovative solutions and expert analysis. For more information on how to participate in this study, please contact Flume Water at [email protected].

About Flume

California's 2015 record-breaking drought inspired the Flume founders to provide homeowners with control over their water use. By providing real-time water use information, Flume customers significantly reduce residential water consumption while also protecting their homes from devastating water leaks. Since its inception, the Flume team has expanded their reach via partnerships with the largest water agencies and insurance companies across the United States. To date, Flume has installed over 100,000 sensors nationwide and has been recognized as the leading supplier of residential water usage and leak data. Learn more at www.flumewater.com .

