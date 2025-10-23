Fluor Corporation (FLR) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP announces that investors with losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Fluor Corporation ("Fluor" or the "Company") (NYSE: FLR).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR FLUOR INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE BEFORE NOVEMBER 14, 2025 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between February 18, 2025 and July 31, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) costs associated with the Gordie Howe, I-635/LBJ, and I-35 projects were growing because of, inter alia, subcontractor design errors, price increases, and scheduling delays; (2) the foregoing, as well as customer reduction in capital spending and client hesitation around economic uncertainty, was having, or was likely to have, a significant negative impact on the Company's business and financial results; (3) accordingly, Fluor's financial guidance for FY 2025 was unreliable and/or unrealistic, the effectiveness of the Company's risk mitigation strategy was overstated, and the impact of economic uncertainty on the Company's business and financial results was understated; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224)

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

