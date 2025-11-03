FLUOR CORPORATION (NYSE: FLR) CLASS ACTION DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by November 14, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) ("FLR" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired shares during the period from February 18, 2025 through July 31, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired FLR securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 14, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

FLR, headquartered in Irving, Texas, provides engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as project management services worldwide. Its Urban Solutions segment is the largest revenue driver of three segments.

The investigation centers on allegations that the Company misrepresented its financial condition and failed to disclose escalating problems with major infrastructure projects. Specifically, FLR allegedly hid rising costs and delays on its Gordie Howe, I-635/LBJ, and I-35 projects—core components of its Urban Solutions segment.

On August 1, 2025, FLR announced disappointing Q2 2025 results, including EPS of $0.43 and revenue of $3.98 billion—missing consensus by $0.13 and $570 million, respectively. The Company slashed its full-year forecast and attributed the shortfall to project execution failures and a slowdown in new contract awards. FLR's stock price plunged more than 27% following the disclosures, closing at $41.42 on August 1, 2025.

Following the news, several brokerages issued downgrades, citing serious concerns about internal controls and transparency.

If you are a FLR investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, PA, and Toronto has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Director of Portfolio & Institutional Client Monitoring Services

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague