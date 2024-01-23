Fluoridation Fails to Reduce Cavities in Modern Times, Studies Show

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Receipt of optimal water fluoridation [between] 2010–2020 resulted in very small positive health effects which may not be meaningful for individuals," according to the largest ever study of its kind conducted on UK adolescents and adults, (LOTUS study), published in Community Dentistry and Oral Epidemiology on 1/8/2024, reports New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluoridation (NYSCOF).

Fluoridation neither reduced social inequalities in dental health, nor reduced the number of missing teeth, the researchers report.

They write, "in high income countries, we may be reaching the limit of what can be achieved through fluorides alone." They suggest we look at diet, specifically sugar's strong link to tooth decay.

Cavities are almost universal in adults exposed to fluoridated toothpaste and fluoridation from birth, they explain.

NYSCOF President, attorney Paul Beeber says, "Fluoride chemicals, added to public water supplies since 1945, was projected to massively decrease tooth decay, reduce disparities, save money, and put dentists out of business. But none of that happened"

A 2022 UK study of children (CATFISH study) reported fluoridation provided no clear benefits to 11-year-old's, and disparities persisted.

It's not just the UK. Studies from "Australia, the US, Sweden and South Korea have demonstrated inconsistent effects across age groups and/or absolute differences so small that whether they are meaningful is debatable," the LOTUS researchers write.

In 2017, US researchers reported in the American Journal of Public Health "Despite significant financial, training, and program investments [and decades of fluoridation], US children's caries [cavities] experience and inequities continued to increase over the last 20 years."

It's not from lack of fluoride. Federal statistics show that 70% of US children and adolescents are fluoride-overdosed, afflicted with dental fluorosis (white spotted, yellow, brown and/or pitted teeth) while 57% of adolescents still get tooth decay (65% of low-income adolescents).

Beeber says, "It's unbelievable that in 2024, cities succumbing to political pressure, are poised to mandate fluoridation e.g. Buffalo and Albany NY."

"Hopefully, artificial fluoridation's 79th birthday on January 25, 2024, will be its last," says Beeber.

January 31 marks the beginning of a federal lawsuit against the US Environmental Protection Agency. EPA is charged with ignoring hundreds of studies showing fluoride is neurotoxic. EPA currently sets safe levels of water fluoride contaminants at levels to ostensibly protect only bones and teeth not brains, where fluoride also collects.

