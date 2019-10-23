Fluoride and Autism: Is There a Connection?

NEW YORK, Oct. 23 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers report that both fluoride and aluminum (Al3+), individually, are poisonous to the nervous system. Together, they are much worse and can increase the risk of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is reported in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, (September 2019), reports New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluoridation, Inc. (NYSCOF).

Researchers, Strunecka and Strunecky write: "We showed that even very low fluoride concentration in synergy with Al3+ can exacerbate alterations in neurotransmission and hormonal regulation. Under such circumstances, a 'safe' fluoride concentration might induce pathological effects in children with a genetic susceptibility."

Fluoridation's public persona as a safe cavity preventer diverges from "current scientific evidence which indicates that fluoride is a neurotoxin disturbing prenatal as well as postnatal brain development, eroding intelligence, and behavior," they write.

Over 400 studies link fluoride to neurological effects. In fact, "fluoride has been linked to neurological and psychiatric disturbances since the 1930s," they explain. Both Al3+ and fluoride are components of food, beverages and medicines.

Fluoridation chemicals, themselves, contain a surprising amount of aluminum, according to a sampling by P.J. Mullenix.

Strunecka and Strunecky explain that the expected cavity-preventing fluoride dose is close to that which might cause chronic pathological effects.

"…in synergy with trace amounts of Al3+, every concentration of fluoride might be dangerous for the developing brain," they write.

"The reduction of fluoride and Al3+ consumption of pregnant women and developing children could be a very easy and inexpensive way to prevent ASD."

High prevalence of autism is found both in countries with artificial water fluoridation and those with endemic fluorosis. Lower autism prevalence is reported in some European Union states without water fluoridation, they explain.

"It must be pointed out that fluoride does not have any known essential function in human physiology and development. No signs of fluoride deficiency have been identified," they write.

Attorney Paul Beeber, NYSCOF President says, "children are purposely exposed to fluoride by legislators who mandate fluoridation after being lobbied by well-funded special interest groups whose political viability is tied to water fluoridation. Artificial fluoridation must stop."

Fluoride is linked to other neurological disorders such as ADHD , poor memory , dementia , and Alzheimer's Disease.

More human-brain studies are here

Contact: Paul Beeber, Esq, NYSCOF President, 516-433-8882 nyscof@aol.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/nyscof

SOURCE New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluoridation, Inc.