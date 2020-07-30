Fluoroelastomers Industry Assessment 2020-2025 with Profiles of Major Players Chemours Company, Solvay, 3M, Asahi Glass Company, Daikin Industries and Gujarat Fluorochemicals

DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fluoroelastomers Market by Type (FKM, FVMQ, FFKM), Application (O-rings, seals & gaskets, Hoses), End-use (Automotive, Aerospace, Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical & Food, Energy & Power) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fluoroelastomers market is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2020 to USD 1.8 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% between 2020 and 2025.

The global fluoroelastomers industry has witnessed growth primarily because of the strict emission regulations adopted by the automotive industry and the growing demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles.



The global fluoroelastomers market comprises major manufacturers such as the Chemours Company (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), 3M (US), Asahi Glass Company (Japan), Daikin Industries (Japan) and Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (India).



O-rings application is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The o-rings application of the fluoroelastomers market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Fluoroelastomer-based O-rings are used in extreme environments due to their capability to resist high temperatures, ozone, oxygen, mineral oils, synthetic hydraulic fluids, and fuels. Due to this, they are used widely in the automotive, aerospace, oil & gas, and chemical industries and are replacing the conventional rubber O-rings in many applications.



Automotive industry is projected to lead the fluoroelastomers market from 2020 to 2025.



The automotive industry is expected to lead the fluoroelastomers market. Fluoroelastomers show superior resistance to chemicals and fluids, including fuels and are thus, replacing other conventional elastomers in sealing applications in the automotive industry. They help reduce emissions and increase the fuel efficiency of vehicles.



North America is projected to account for the maximum revenue share of the fluoroelastomers market during the forecast period.



North America is projected to lead the global fluoroelastomers market from 2020 to 2025 in terms of value. The large-scale automobile and aircraft production are the key segments that consume the majority of the fluoroelastomers market in the region.



Research Coverage



The market study covers the fluoroelastomers market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, material, application, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the fluoroelastomers market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Fluoroelastomers Market

4.2 APAC: Fluoroelastomers Market, by Type and Country

4.3 Fluoroelastomers Market, by Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Stringent Emission Norms in the Automotive Industry

5.2.1.3 Growth in Major End-Use Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rising Environmental Concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Industry-Specific Product Development

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Price of Fluoroelastomers

5.2.4.2 Lower Capacity Utilization due to the Pandemic

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat from New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat from Substitutes

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Supply Chain & Ecosystem Analysis

5.4.1 Supply Chain of Fluoroelastomers Market

5.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1.1 Automotive Industry

6.1.2 Aerospace Industry

6.2 YC & YCC Drivers

6.3 Fluoroelastomers Market Growth Impact Factors

6.3.1 Automotive Industry

6.3.2 Aerospace Industry

6.3.3 Chemical Industry

6.4 Fluoroelastomers Patent Analysis

6.4.1 Methodology

6.4.2 Document Type

6.4.3 Publication Trends - Last 5 Years

6.4.4 Insights

6.4.5 Jurisdiction Analysis

6.4.6 Top Applicants



7 Fluoroelastomers Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fluorocarbon Elastomers (FKM)

7.3 Fluorosilicone Elastomers (FVMQ)

7.4 Perfluoroelastomers (FFKM)



8 Fluoroelastomers Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 O-Rings

8.3 Seals & Gaskets

8.4 Hoses

8.5 Others



9 Fluoroelastomers Market, by End-use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive

9.3 Aerospace

9.4 Chemical

9.5 Oil & Gas

9.6 Energy & Power

9.7 Pharmaceutical & Food

9.8 Others



10 Fluoroelastomers Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 APAC

10.3 North America

10.4 Europe

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Visionary Leaders

11.2.4 Emerging Players

11.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Expansion

11.4.2 Merger & Acquisition

11.4.3 Product Launch



12 Company Profiles

12.1 The Chemours Company

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Business Segment

12.1.3 Production Plant Location

12.1.4 Products Offered

12.1.5 Winning Imperatives

12.1.6 Current Focus and Strategy

12.1.7 Right to Win

12.2 Daikin Industries

12.3 Solvay SA

12.4 3M

12.5 Asahi Glass Company (AGC)

12.6 Dongyue Group

12.7 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

12.8 Shin-Etsu Chemicals

12.9 Halopolymer Ojsc

12.10 Airboss of America Co.

12.11 Other Companies

12.11.1 Eagle Elastomers Inc.

12.11.2 Greene, Tweed & Co.

12.11.3 Shanghai Fluoron Chemicals

12.11.4 Chenguang Fluoro & Silicone Elastomers

12.11.5 Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry

12.11.6 Polycomp Bv

12.11.7 Precision Polymer Engineering

12.11.8 James Walker & Co.

12.11.9 Dynafluon

12.11.10 Marco Rubber & Plastic Products, Inc.



