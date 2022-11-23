Fluoropolymer Coating Market to record USD 553.88 Million growth; Driven by rising population in urban areas - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Fluoropolymer Coating Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 553.88 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors influencing the market size, regional growth opportunities, insights into major revenue-generating segments, and much more. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fluoropolymer Coating Market 2022-2026

Key Driver: The market is driven by the rising population in urban areas. With cities accounting for more than 80% of the global GDP, urbanization may contribute to long-term growth if it is well-managed, allowing for increased productivity and the emergence of new ideas. When cities grow, there is an increase in demand for affordable housing, well-connected transportation systems, and other infrastructure, as well as fundamental services and jobs. For instance, APAC comprises several countries and is the most populated region in the world. Being home to a significant number of megacities and with an increasing population, the region is expected to have the largest urban population by 2050. Thus, the rising population is expected to increase the demand for residential and non-residential construction, which, in turn, is anticipated to propel the demand for fluoropolymer coatings during the forecast period.

Get detailed insights into the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the market.

Fluoropolymer Coating Market: Application Landscape

By application, the market is analyzed across segments such as building and construction, electrical and electronics, food processing, chemical processing, and others. The market growth will be significant in the building and construction segment during the forecast period. In the building and construction industry, fluoropolymer coatings use the fluorine atom, which has unique properties, particularly very high electronegativity, and low polarizability. The growth of the building and construction market in developing nations such as India, China, and Indonesia is rapidly rising due to the rise in the population. This leads to the growth of the construction market, which is expected to thereby lead to the growth of the segment in focus.

Companies Covered:

The global fluoropolymer coating market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors competing for market share. Vendors operating in the market are trying to increase their sales by offering personalized options for products. Certain vendors follow the patented process to achieve competitive advantages in the global market. Vendors are entering into new agreements with commercial end-users to increase sales volume. Technavio identifies the following as the key players in the market.

Akzo Nobel NV

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

Beckers Group

Chem Processing Inc

DaeYoung C and E Co. Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Endura Coatings

KCC Co. Ltd.

Metal Coatings Corp.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PTFE Applied Coatings

Spar Coats and Polymers

The Chemours Co.

The Sherwin Williams Co.

The Valspar Corp.

TIGER Coatings GmbH and Co. KG

Toa Resin Corp. Ltd.

The electrically conductive coatings market is projected to grow by USD 5.78 billion , accelerating at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Increased focus on R&D is one of the factors driving the electrically conductive coatings market growth.

is projected to grow by , accelerating at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Increased focus on R&D is one of the factors driving the electrically conductive coatings market growth. The paints and coatings additives market share is expected to increase by USD 2.87 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68%. Growing construction activities is one of the major drivers impacting the paints and coatings additives market growth.

Fluoropolymer Coating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 553.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, India, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Beckers Group, Chem Processing Inc, DaeYoung C and E Co. Ltd., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Endura Coatings, KCC Co. Ltd., Metal Coatings Corp., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PTFE Applied Coatings, Spar Coats and Polymers, The Chemours Co., The Sherwin Williams Co., The Valspar Corp., TIGER Coatings GmbH and Co. KG, and Toa Resin Corp. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

