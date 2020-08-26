Fluoropolymers Market to Garner $11.7 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.5% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Fluoropolymers Market by Product Type (PTFE, FEP, PVDF, Fluoroelastomer, PVF, PFA, ETFE, and Others), Application (Film, Tube, Sheet, Pipe, Membrane, Sealant, Roofing, Additives, and Others), and End-Use Industry (Transportation Equipment, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Industrial Equipment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027". According to the report, the global fluoropolymers industry generated $7.7 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $11.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Major determinants of the market-

High demand for fluoropolymers and advancements in medical applications have boosted the growth of the global fluoropolymers market. However, raising prices of PTFE hamper the market. On the contrary, surge in use of fluoropolymer films in the construction and energy sectors is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2310

COVID-19 scenario:

The automotive and aerospace industries have experienced a significant decline due to lack of labor and disrupted supply chain.

As the majority of the countries are still under lockdown, production facilities are either completely closed or working with half of the total production capacity. This resulted in decline in the fluoropolymer's supply.

The pipe segment dominated the market-

By application, the pipe segment held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global fluoropolymers market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period as fluoropolymers pipes are commonly used by petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and almost every business involved in the handling of extremely volatile and corrosive solvents and acids for their manufacturing needs.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Fluoropolymers Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2310?reqfor=covid

The industrial equipment segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027-

By end-user industry, the industrial equipment segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global fluoropolymers market, as fluoropolymers are widely used in industrial processing industries for various applications such as pumps, impellers, tanks, heat exchanger coatings, reaction vessels, autoclaves, flue duct expansion joints and others.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share-

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share with nearly half of total market share and is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, due to presence of large manufacturing hubs in China and India and increasing demand for high-quality medical, automotive, consumer, and electronics products. The global fluoropolymers market across North America is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Major market players

Arkema SA

The Chemours Company

Asahi Glass Company Limited

Dongue Group

Daikin Industries

Honeywell

Dupont

SABIC Innovative Plastics

Mitsubishi Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Saint-Gobain

3M Company

Company Solvay SA

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fluoropolymers-market/purchase-options



Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Conductive Polymer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Flexible Pipes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Epoxy Composite Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027

Plastic Compounding Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected].com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research