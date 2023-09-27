Fluorosilicic Acid Market size to increase by USD 179.52 million between 2022 to 2027, J.R. Simplot Co., American Elements, Avantor Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fluorosilicic acid market size is expected to grow by USD 179.52 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.66% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising demand for water fluoridation is notably driving the fluorosilicic acid market. However, factors such as health hazards due to exposure to fluorosilicic acid may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Water fluoridation, Chemical manufacturing, Metal surface treatment and electroplating, Hide processing, and Others), Type (40 percent, 25 percent, and 35 percent), and Geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the fluorosilicic acid market including J.R. Simplot Co., American Elements, Avantor Inc., Buss ChemTech AG, Dongyue Group Ltd., Foshan Nanhai Shuangfu Chemical Co. Ltd., Fujian Kings Fluoride Industry Co. Ltd., Henan Yellow River New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hydrite Chemical Co., Jiangxi Chinafluorine Chemical Co. Ltd., KC Industries LLC, Lanxess AG, Merck KGaA, Minersa Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., RXChemicals, Solvay SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fluorosilicic Acid Market 2023-2027

Fluorosilicic Acid Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

J.R. Simplot Co.: The company offers fluorosilicic acid used in oxygen-sensitive applications such as metal production. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Fluorosilicic Acid Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The water fluoridation is significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the reasonable cost and high purity of hexa-fluorosilicic acid. According to the American Water Works Association Standards Committee on Fluorides, the sources of fluoride products. The products include fluorosilicic acid used for water fluoridation in the US as approximately 90 percent are produced during the process of extracting phosphate from phosphoric ore, approximately 5 percent comes from the production of hydrogen fluoride or sodium fluoride, and approximately 5 percent comes from the purification of high-quality quartz. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the water fluoridation segment of the fluorosilicic acid market during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC will contribute 59% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to factors such as the rising adoption of fluorosilicic acid in various applications such as water fluoridation, chemical manufacturing, metal surface treatment, hide processing, and others. Investment in the chemical manufacturing industry is increasing due to the factors that chemical manufacturers are using fluorosilicic acid to meet metal surface treatment needs. Hence, such factors drive the regional fluorosilicic acid market in APAC during the forecast period.

View Free PDF Sample Report

Fluorosilicic Acid Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist fluorosilicic acid market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fluorosilicic acid market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fluorosilicic acid market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of fluorosilicic acid market companies

Fluorosilicic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 179.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key countries US, China, India, South Korea, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled J.R. Simplot Co., American Elements, Avantor Inc., Buss ChemTech AG, Dongyue Group Ltd., Foshan Nanhai Shuangfu Chemical Co. Ltd., Fujian Kings Fluoride Industry Co. Ltd., Henan Yellow River New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hydrite Chemical Co., Jiangxi Chinafluorine Chemical Co. Ltd., KC Industries LLC, Lanxess AG, Merck KGaA, Minersa Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., RXChemicals, Solvay SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

