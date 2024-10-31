FluoSphera Expands Its Systemic Technology Platform to empower ADCs to meet their promise

ADCs hold great promise in oncology, where their design combines the precision of monoclonal antibodies with the powerful cell-killing effects of cytotoxic drugs. This combination significantly boosts the therapeutic index, selectively attacking cancer cells while sparing healthy tissues. The absence of predictive tools during preclinical evaluation often contributed to disappointing clinical results. Due to their human-specific action, animal models offer little insight, and traditional in vitro models struggle to replicate the systemic effects critical to ADC performance.

FluoSphera's breakthrough technology addresses this gap by providing predictive, unbiased insights into tissue selectivity, systemic safety, efficacy, and bystander effects of ADCs, with a human and systemic relevance. By leveraging its first-in-human in vitro platform, FluoSphera delivers a comprehensive human systemic profile, allowing developers to focus on the most promising candidates before clinical trials. "By simulating multiple human organ systems, our platform offers precise predictions of on- and off-target effects and systemic impact long before clinical trials," said Gregory Segala, CSO and Co-Founder of FluoSphera.

"Our new predictive tools fulfill a critical need in the ADC market," said Dr. Clelia Bourgoint, CEO and Co-Founder of FluoSphera. "We are providing actionable insights and predictive analytics to ADC developers, helping them confidently prioritize molecules. By co-developing with our partners, we align on common milestones, paving the way for more efficient and successful drug development."

This announcement comes just ahead of BIO-Europe and World ADC, where FluoSphera will showcase its innovative ADC approach aimed at reducing clinical risks and accelerating development. This strategy positions FluoSphera as a key partner for companies advancing next-generation ADCs, transforming the future of oncology.

About FluoSphera :

FluoSphera SA (https://fluosphera.com) game-changing technology addresses a critical gap by achieving human systemic relevance early in drug discovery with multiplexed multi-tissue systems. FluoSphera's technology provides rapid and precise analysis of human responses to drugs on a systemic level, before reaching the first patient. This approach ensures that only the most efficient and safest therapies advance to clinical trials, significantly reducing development time and costs, ultimately revolutionizing patient care while minimizing animal testing.

Media Contact:

Clelia Bourgoint, +41 22379 65 83

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545707/FluoSphera_Banner.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545761/FluoSphera_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FluoSphera SA