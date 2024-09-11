Cleancult's Groundbreaking Foaming Sheets Deliver a Powerful Clean and Odor-Neutralizing Freshness in Every Flush, Available on Amazon.

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleancult – the trailblazing brand dedicated to reducing single-use plastic in household and personal care products – is proud to introduce its newest breakthrough: the first foaming toilet bowl cleaner sheets available in multiple scents. Housed in a 100% recyclable and resealable plastic-free drawer box, these innovative powerful sheets are designed to eliminate plastic waste while delivering a pristine clean and leaving behind a heavenly scent. Available in refreshing Sea Spray and zesty Fresh Lemon, the sheets dissolve effortlessly in water, ensuring a simple and eco-friendly cleaning routine: drop, brush, and flush.

Flush Away Plastic Waste: Cleancult Introduces the First Toilet Bowl Cleaner Sheets in Multiple Scents for a Plastic Bottle-Free Drop, Brush, and Flush

Formulated to tackle tough stains, mineral deposits, and rings without harsh chemicals like chlorine bleach, mineral acids, or phosphates, these biodegradable and septic-safe toilet cleaner sheets provide an easy, family-friendly cleaning solution. Simply drop a sheet into the bowl, let it dissolve, brush away stains, and flush—no messy liquids, squirting, or bulky plastic bottles, just a sparkling clean bowl with minimal effort.

"According to a national study, a family of four uses the toilet 20 times per day . That puts some mileage on the pot — and unfortunately, a ton of wasteful plastic bottles to keep the throne shining. From an eco-cleaning perspective, we want to be the leading choice for keeping your toilet bowl spotless, minus the plastic overload," said Cleancult CEO and Co-Founder Ryan Lupberger. "Our new fast-dissolving deodorizing sheets are tough on grime but easy on the Earth, offering a savvy cleaning solution for your sanctuary. We're proud to be the first to offer multiple scents to suit every nose, while helping more people flush away old plastic habits to redefine restroom cleaning rituals."

More than 200 million tonnes of plastic waste is produced annually around the world. With a Certified Plastic-Neutral product portfolio, verified by rePurpose Global, Cleancult is leading the charge in transforming bad plastic habits at home into cleaner cleaning rituals.

Available on Amazon now, No Plastic Fanatics can get 32 cleans for just $7.49—only $0.23 per clean. Alongside these innovative toilet bowl cleaner sheets, Cleancult also debuts its best-selling laundry scent, Juniper Sandalwood , in its one-of-a-kind laundry detergent sheets that feature three stain-fighting enzymes packaged in 100% recyclable paper drawer boxes. Both new products will hit retail stores nationwide in early 2025.

Some cults are toxic. Not us. To learn more, follow along at @ Cleancult and shop at www.Cleancult.com .

About Cleancult

Launched in 2019, Cleancult is tackling the household cleaning industry's dirtiest secret: plastic waste. Cleancult – the first company in the world to successfully package soaps and detergents in patented 100% recyclable paper-based cartons – is known for creating a culture of refilling over landfilling with its innovative system. When pairing the paper refill cartons and eternal aluminum bottles designed to be filled again and again, 90% of single-use plastic is cut from home cleaning routines. This includes first-to-category reusable and ready-to-use aluminum bottles of dish soaps and award-winning all-purpose cleaners in mass-market retail.

Matching sustainability and efficacy has garnered the brand cult-status recognition. Among Cleancult's accolades, it counts the Better Homes & Garden 2024 Clean House Award for its all-purpose cleaner, the Good Housekeeping 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Award for its laundry detergents, and a nod from Real Simple, hailing Cleancult's dishwasher tablets among this year's finest. Named as a 2024 Real Leaders Top Impact Company, Cleancult also featured in Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business List under the Sustainability Category and crowned a Giga-Guru by Walmart™ for its role in Project Gigaton™. Cleancult continues its mission toward plastic eradication, partnering with U.S. Plastic Pacts, How2Recycle, and the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, efforts that have contributed to its certified plastic-neutral product portfolio, verified by rePurpose Global.

Cleancult is available online and at Amazon, Wegmans, Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger, Walgreens, Harris Teeter, among others. Discover more at www.cleancult.com . Some cults are toxic. Not us. Follow us @ Cleancult .

Media Contact

Bethany Willetts | [email protected]

SOURCE Cleancult