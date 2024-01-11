Flush Mount Photo Album Global Market Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 - A US$ 4.7 Billion by 2028, Exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% During 2022-2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flush Mount Photo Album Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flush mount photo album market size reached US$ 3.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 4.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during 2022-2028.

The growing trend of theme-based weddings represents one of the key factors influencing the demand for flush mount photo albums as they have a strong, tight, fine, and superior core than regular photo albums. Moreover, rapid urbanization, increasing purchasing power, and the growing popularity of smart home decor are catalyzing the demand for luxurious, handmade albums crafted using premium materials.

Apart from this, the leading market players are using advanced materials to produce innovative albums. For instance, they are utilizing heavy E-photo matte paper that delivers smooth gradients and gives images better vibrancy on lighter tones and stunning panoramic views. They are also offering personalized albums made using high definition (HD) printing technology for higher quality and durability and a photo-realistic experience, which is driving the market further.

Besides this, the increasing demand for contemporary album designs, the easy availability of these albums on online platforms, and the rising concept of photojournalism are some of the other factors anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global flush mount photo album market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on type, occasion and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

  • Professional
  • Personal

Breakup by Occasion:

  • Wedding
  • Birthdays
  • Anniversary
  • Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Retail Stores
  • Online Stores
  • Others

Competitive Landscape:

  • The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Advance Photo Lab Inc., Artifact Uprising LLC, ASUKANET AsukaBook Service (Asukanet Co., Ltd. and Kubota Photo-Design, Inc.), Bay Photo Inc. (Circle Graphics Inc.), Digital Pro Lab, Midwest Photographic Resource Center Inc., MILK Tailor Made Books Limited, Miller's Professional Imaging Co., Picaboo Corporation (Reischling Press Inc.), Printique LLC, Shutterfly, Inc., White House Custom Colour, and Zno, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global flush mount photo album market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flush mount photo album market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the occasion?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global flush mount photo album market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Flush Mount Photo Album Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Professional

6.2 Personal

7 Market Breakup by Occasion

7.1 Wedding

7.2 Birthdays

7.3 Anniversary

7.4 Others

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.2 Retail Stores

8.3 Online Stores

8.4 Others

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

  • Advance Photo Lab
  • Artifact Uprising
  • ASUKANET AsukaBook Service
  • Bay Photo
  • Digital Pro Lab
  • Midwest Photographic Resource Center
  • MILK Tailor Made Books
  • Miller's Professional Imaging Co. 
  • Printique LLC
  • Shutterfly Inc.
  • White House Custom Colour
  • ZNO

