Flushing Farms Opens for 2021 Season of Fall Family Fun

FLUSHING, Mich., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flushing Farms' 62-acres of fall, family fun is opening Friday, September 3. At Flushing Farms, customers can enjoy 7 miles of corn mazes in three levels, a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, inflatable obstacle courses, a bounce house, a petting zoo, a hay wagon, and barrel train rides.

The farm's daily hours this season are Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., as well as Friday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Admission for adults is $14. Admission for kids (3 to 12 years old) is $10. Children under three are free. Purchase tickets for your visit to Flushing Farms today at https://www.flushingfarms.com/buytickets/.

The cost of admission includes:

Three Corn Mazes (from easy to expert - hours of fun!)

A Pick-your-own Pumpkin Patch (50¢/pound)

Two inflatable obstacle courses

A bounce house (for kids only)

Our Hippity Hop Ball Raceway

A petting zoo

Straw mounds for climbing

Hay wagon and barrel train rides (unlimited)

A complimentary glass of cider & a donut

Fun for the whole family

The corn mazes at Flushing Farms are a must-do adventure this fall. Evenings feature twilight runs through the corn mazes. Flashlights are required for all twilight runs. While we may have some available, we encourage bringing your own. Videos of the corn mazes can be found on Flushing Farms' website.

Upon exit, wristbands can be used as a $2 off coupon toward the purchase of a pumpkin (10 lbs. or more), a gallon of cider or a dozen donuts. No admission is required for the retail barn where customers can purchase pumpkins, cider, and donuts.

