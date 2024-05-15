Flutterwave Earns Prestigious Spot on CNBC's 2024 Disruptor 50 List

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutterwave, Africa's leading payment technology company, has earned a spot on the prestigious 12th annual CNBC Disruptor 50 list alongside companies like OpenAI, Stripe, Monzo. This recognition underscores its innovation and expansion, achieved amidst challenging market conditions and economic downturns.

The CNBC Disruptor 50 list is renowned for spotlighting private enterprises that shake up traditional industries and chase substantial opportunities. Criteria such as scalability, user growth and use of breakthrough technologies are key factors in the selection process, making Flutterwave's inclusion a testament to its groundbreaking advancements in the fintech sector.

In the pursuit of innovation, Flutterwave has launched a series of innovative products, among them the flagship Flutterwave for Business solution to equip enterprise businesses with all the necessary resources to manage and expand their operations seamlessly in Africa. Additionally, Flutterwave has unveiled Send App which helps the African diaspora to send money to the continent and a currency exchange solution, Swap built in partnership with Kadavra BTC and Wema Bank. These offerings have not only empowered businesses, startups, and individuals but also facilitated seamless payment experiences and fostered growth across diverse sectors.

Further solidifying its position as a leader in the industry, Flutterwave has expanded its collaboration with Air Peace, Nigeria's leading airline, serving as the trusted payment partner of choice, cementing its role as the preferred partner for Air Peace's flagship Lagos to London routes. This alliance not only strengthens Flutterwave's commitment to excellence and innovation in the aviation sector but also underscores its dedication to delivering seamless payment experiences for travellers and businesses alike. Earlier in 2023, Flutterwave collaborated with IATA, the global airlines alliance as a payments provider for Africa. Moreover, Flutterwave has maintained a longstanding partnership with Uber, helping the ride-hailing giant scale across Africa via one payment integration. This shows its commitment to supporting businesses of all sizes and other startups to bring their fintech solutions to market in record time.

In response to the announcement, Olugbenga 'GB' Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, conveyed the company's gratitude for being included in the esteemed CNBC Disruptor 50 list for 2024, expressing: "We are deeply honored to be acknowledged among the esteemed companies on CNBC's Disruptor 50 list for 2024. Our mission has always been to empower businesses of all scales, and to be recognised as a disruptor in our field is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team. Looking ahead, our aim is to continue excelling in every aspect, from product innovation to enhancing customer experiences, ensuring that we pave the way for endless possibilities for both our clients and their customers.

"Remaining steadfast in our commitment to innovation and expanding our product portfolio, our overarching mission is to become the preferred payments partner for international and multinational enterprises seeking to extend their footprint in Africa and beyond. We are confident in our strategic positioning to assist them in realising this ambition."

Flutterwave's influence extends beyond its innovative products and partnerships. The company has played a pivotal role in driving financial inclusion across Africa, empowering businesses of all sizes to participate in the global economy. With a steadfast commitment to providing secure, seamless, and accessible payment solutions, Flutterwave continues to pave the way for digital transformation in emerging markets, solidifying its position as a disruptor in the global fintech landscape.

About Flutterwave

Flutterwave is the leading payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables local and cross-border transactions via one Application Programming Interface (API). Flutterwave has processed over 630M transactions in excess of USD $31B and serves more than 1.5m businesses, including customers like Uber, Air Peace, Bamboo, PiggyVest, and others. The company's key advantage is connecting businesses to various local and international payment types to enable them to expand globally. It also enables cross-border transactions from the diaspora to African countries via its SendApp product. Flutterwave processes payments via multiple payment modes, including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, and Google Pay. The company has an infrastructure reach in 34 African countries. For more information on Flutterwave's journey, please visit www.flutterwave.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413504/Flutterwave_CNBC_Disruptor_50_2024.jpg

SOURCE Flutterwave