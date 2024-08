LAGOS, Nigeria, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutterwave, Africa's leading payments technology company, has announced today that its online merchants in Nigeria can now accept American Express payments. American Express Card Members - with consumer, business, or corporate cards - will be able to make payments directly to e-commerce businesses using Flutterwave in Nigeria. This service will also be available to Flutterwave merchants in other countries including Tanzania, Rwanda, Ghana and Uganda in the near future.

Flutterwave Enables its Online Merchants in Nigeria to Accept American Express Payments

This collaboration facilitates online transactions and offers a range of benefits for both merchants and online shoppers:

Flutterwave merchants can attract business from a new customer base of American Express Card Members in Africa and around the world. This includes consumers with personal cards and spenders with business or corporate products. Terms and conditions apply.

and around the world. This includes consumers with personal cards and spenders with business or corporate products. Terms and conditions apply. For shoppers, there is more choice when it comes to being able to select their preferred method of payment when transacting with Flutterwave merchants. This collaboration strengthens the American Express global network and increases the number of locations across Africa that can be used by American Express Card Members to purchase a range of different goods and services.

Olugbenga 'GB' Agboola, Founder and CEO, Flutterwave, said: "At Flutterwave, we're always looking for ways to connect the world to Africa through payments. This is one of our initiatives to ensure that more people across the world can pay using Flutterwave in Africa. We understand the value of providing shoppers with payment methods that work for them, as well as helping businesses to expand their customer bases. This collaboration also provides more options of where to shop and what to buy to American Express card holders across the globe. By offering American Express as a method of payment, Flutterwave will make the payment process faster and simpler for American Express card holders, and improve the experience for e-commerce businesses using Flutterwave, helping them to start locally and sell globally."

Briana Wilsey, Vice President and General Manager of Global Network Services EMEA at American Express, said: "American Express continues to expand in Africa to enable greater payment choice for businesses and consumers. Through the agreement with Flutterwave, a trusted payment provider, we are giving e-commerce merchants in Nigeria the opportunity to reach American Express Card Members around the world. The collaboration is a win-win because it also increases the number of places where our Card Members can use their Cards in Nigeria."

About Flutterwave

Flutterwave is the leading payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables local and cross-border transactions via one Application Programming Interface (API). Flutterwave has processed over 630M transactions in excess of USD $31B, serves global and African customers like Uber, Air Peace, Bamboo, PiggyVest, and across various industries. The company's key advantage is connecting businesses to various local and international payment types to enable them to expand globally. It also enables cross-border transactions from the diaspora to African countries via its SendApp product. Flutterwave processes payments via multiple payment modes, including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, and Google Pay. The company has an infrastructure reach in 34 African countries. For more information on Flutterwave's journey, please visit www.flutterwave.com.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, X.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

American Express in Africa

American Express products have been in Africa for over 50 years and its presence in the region continues to expand. American Express consumer Cards and corporate Cards/solutions are issued in more than 40 countries across the region through its joint venture American Express Middle East (AEME), license agreements with financial institutions, and direct issuance of Global Dollar Cards. Through its licensees and AEME, American Express is committed to expanding the number of places where local Card Members, international travelers, and local and international businesses can use their American Express Cards for daily spending, business, or tourism in the region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2485506/Flutterwave.jpg

SOURCE Flutterwave