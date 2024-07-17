Flutterwave listed among World's top 250 Fintech Companies by CNBC and Statista

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutterwave, Africa's leading payments technology company, is excited to be included in the top 250 fintech companies in the world by CNBC and Statista for the first time. The list, which also features global companies like Ali Pay, Klarna, Flywire, Robinhood and Mastercard highlights stand out companies for their achievements during the year. The list also honors and recognizes companies that have contributed significantly to the transformation and innovation of the financial services industry through technology.

The selection process was conducted by research firm Statista through a thorough analysis of indicators such as the business model, revenue growth, the scope of users, the degree of innovation of the company and the impact these companies have on the fintech ecosystem.

The list further highlights how these fintech companies have been vital to fostering economic growth and driving financial inclusion.. Flutterwave has a burgeoning reputation for connecting global businesses to Africa via its world-class cross-border payment solutions and also for its unwavering commitment to enabling other African fintechs to get to market in record time.

This recognition follows several awards and accolades Flutterwave has received in transforming the payment landscape in Africa by offering seamless, secure, and reliable payment services for businesses of all sizes and individuals. These accolades include being listed on the CNBC's Disruptor 50 list, being named Fintech of the year at the African Banker Awards and named in the Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list.

About Flutterwave

Flutterwave is the leading payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables local and cross-border transactions via one Application Programming Interface (API). Flutterwave has processed over 630M transactions in excess of USD $31B and serves more than 1.5m businesses, including customers like Uber, Air Peace, Bamboo, PiggyVest, and others. The company's key advantage is connecting businesses to various local and international payment types to enable them to expand globally. It also enables cross-border transactions from the diaspora to African countries via its SendApp product. Flutterwave processes payments via multiple payment modes, including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, and Google Pay. The company has an infrastructure reach in 34 African countries. For more information on Flutterwave's journey, please visit www.flutterwave.com.

SOURCE Flutterwave