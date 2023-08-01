Flutterwave Rolls Out Send App, Innovative Remittances Solution in the United States and Canada

Send App Now Empowers Diaspora Africans in U.S. and Canada to send funds to Africa quickly, efficiently

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutterwave , Africa's leading payments technology company, today announced the launch of its Send App in the United States and Canada. The Send App enables people in the African diaspora to make faster, easier, and more affordable money transfers to families, friends, and loved ones in Africa.

The launch of Send App in the U.S. and Canada comes at a time when remittances to the African continent have doubled over the last decade, reaching an estimated $100 billion in 2022, according to the United Nations, and supporting the medical bills, education costs, and living expenses of an estimated 200 million African family members.

"No matter where we find ourselves as Africans, we remain tied to our homes and always seek measures to support, appreciate and stay connected with our loved ones," said Olugbenga GB Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave. "The Send App is a user-friendly remittance solution built on our cross-border experience and global payment infrastructure reach that empowers diaspora Africans to make money transfers to the African continent quickly and easily. Flutterwave is on a mission to provide powerful payments tools that transform the industry, and the Send App is one example of the innovative solutions we are offering."

With Flutterwave's Send App now supporting money transfers from the U.S. and Canada, the app can be used to send funds to and from over 34 countries across the world. Flutterwave also recently added Egypt and Sénégal as recipient countries in its network for the Send App.

The app is currently available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store . Other key features of the Send App include real-time support and exchange rate updates, an activity section that tracks transactions in real-time, and a new voucher code section that allows users to get discounts on transactions.

For more information on how to use the Send App, visit https://send.flutterwave.com/

About Flutterwave

Flutterwave is the leading payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables local and cross-border transactions via one Application Programming Interface (API). Flutterwave has processed over 400M transactions in excess of USD $25B and serves more than one million businesses, including customers like Uber, Airpeace, Bamboo, Piggyvest, and others. The company's key advantage is connecting businesses to various local and international payment types to enable them to expand globally. It also enables cross-border transactions from the diaspora to African countries via its Send App product. Flutterwave processes payments via multiple payment modes, including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, and Google Pay. The company has an infrastructure reach in 34 African countries.

For more information on Flutterwave's journey; please visit: www.flutterwave.com.

