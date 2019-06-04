Flutura Launches Cerebra Digital Twin 2.0

According to Abdulmotaleb El Saddik , Distinguished Professor at the University of Ottawa, "A digital twin is a digital replica of a living or non-living physical entity. By bridging the physical and the virtual world, data is transmitted seamlessly allowing the virtual entity to exist simultaneously with the physical entity."

Flutura introduces a simplified 6-step work flow driven approach for creating digital twin of any industrial equipment. The steps invloved are:

Defining the equipment structure Defining the key attributes Defining manufacturer and models Configuring operating unit Configuring diagnostic tests Connecting Machine/ Equipment data

Cerebra digital twin module is robust, comprehensive and is proven successful in the market which is easy to model and self serviceable.

About Flutura Decision Sciences and Analytics

Flutura is a pioneer in the Industrial IoT Intelligence space having operations in Palo Alto, Houston, Tokyo and Bangalore. Its Cerebra IoT Intelligence solution providing diagnostics and prognostics solutions for equipment and process operations is unlocking new business value for many leading energy/Oil and Gas customers.

To learn more about Flutura, please visit: http://www.Flutura.com

For Inquiries:

Greg Slater

Flutura

greg.slater@flutura.com

SOURCE Flutura Business solutions pvt ltd

Related Links

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/326822934_Digital_Twins_The_Convergence_of_Multimedia_Technologies

