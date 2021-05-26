Flutura's Chairperson Radha Rajappa announced winner of Women in AI Leadership award

"We are on a mission to be the undisputed leader in Industrial AI and well on our path to delivering a billion dollar of outcomes to our customers by 2024. Our customers have entrusted us to solve several unsolved problems in their industrial facilities that needs pragmatic and reliable deployment of AI technologies to address several challenges in a complex industrial ecosystem. Team Flutura is working towards bringing in a paradigm shift to solving engineering problems with AI," added Radha.

Prior to Flutura, Radha has played multiple leadership roles earlier at technology leaders like IBM, Mindtree, and Microsoft. She has incubated several new age technology businesses throughout her career which has helped several Fortune 500 companies in embracing and making digital real & core to their business operations.

"I have known Radha for more than 2 decades and have been part of several adventures where we have taken several ideas from a figment of imagination to a sustainable business. She has a priceless gift of seeding the vision, instilling courage, and bringing out the best in people," said Srikanth Muralidhara, Chief Customer Officer of Flutura.

Flutura is a pioneer in the Industrial IOT Intelligence space having operations in Palo Alto, Houston and Bangalore. Its Cerebra IOT Intelligence solution providing diagnostics and prognostics solutions for equipment and process operations are unlocking new business value for many leading engineering and energy customers.

