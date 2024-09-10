Flux Announces First Customer to Power Home With EV. Pre-Orders Now Open

Flux Powers First Home With an EV. Post this

Flux offers two different subscription options, one where the customer pays for the two-charger and the second, where Flux pays for the two-way charger. The EV owner and Flux then share in the electricity bill savings provided by the EV. In future software upgrades, Flux will be able to allow the EV to provide services to their local utility, through its Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) platform that will help generate additional income for the EV owner. Flux believes that it can generate a total savings and income to customers of $12,000 each year, dependent on their electricity usage and local energy market. Flux customers will also be able to power their homes with their EVs during power outages.

The Company has opened pre-orders on its website with expected delivers in select markets in 2025. Available vehicles include those produced by Ford, GM, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Rivian, Volkswagen & Tesla.

https://www.goflux.ai/reservations

"Who would have ever thought you could power your entire home with your car? Gone are the days where our cars depreciate the second you drive them off the lot. With the Flux Subscription, your EV can now become an income producing asset that backs up your home during a power outage, reduces your electricity bill and provides services to your utility. There's never been an opportunity like this before, where all you have to do is plug-in your car at home and Flux uses your EV to make you money," said Kevin White, Chairman and COO of Flux.

"We're excited to complete this installation for our first customer and begin the pre-order process that will allow others to begin to utilize this technology with their EVs in the future. 2025 is going to be a big year for us," said Parsa Bakhtiari, CEO of Flux. "This is the next evolutionary step for EVs to gain the mass adoption needed to where every car that rolls off the manufacturing line in the future, is a bi-directional EV that can provide services to its owner and the local utility."

Visit the Flux Website: https://www.goflux.ai

SOURCE Flux