Flux Capital, Led by Ari Stiegler, Wins "Allocator One Breakout Fund of the Year"

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flux Capital, a leading venture capital fund founded by Los Angeles investor Ari Stiegler, today announced it has been named Allocator One's "Breakout Fund of the Year." The honor follows a competitive review of hundreds of emerging managers on the Allocator One platform and underscores Flux Capital's strong track record in portfolio construction, rigorous risk management, and commitment to transparent reporting.

Allocator One serves as a critical fund of funds in the venture capital industry, by reviewing over 800 funds per year, and choosing the highest quality funds to invest in. As a platform they act as a filter for investors, provide tools for due diligence, document management, and performance monitoring.

The "Breakout Fund of the Year" designation reflects strong performance metrics alongside operational quality evaluated through the platform's assessment process. The competition, which drew participation from hundreds of emerging venture capital fund managers seeking institutional and professional investor capital, judged participants on a combination of performance metrics, and operational capability. By winning this award, Flux Capital has demonstrated its ability to meet the stringent criteria set by institutional investors worldwide.

"Today's venture market rewards discipline over hype," said Ari Stiegler, Founder of Flux Capital. "This award recognizes our focus on underwriting rigor, operational excellence, and delivering real outcomes for limited partners—not just paper markups. We're grateful to our LPs, our portfolio founders, and the team whose work made this possible."

Flux Capital invests in category-defining companies at the earliest stages, emphasizing repeatable sourcing, concentrated conviction, and active portfolio support to deliver differentiated results for its investors. This latest recognition further solidifies its position as a forward-thinking manager in the increasingly competitive alternative investment landscape. The firm plans to build on this momentum in 2026.

About Flux Capital

Flux Capital is a venture capital fund focused on delivering absolute returns through rigorous research and dynamic portfolio management. Founded by Ari Stiegler, the firm is committed to transparency, disciplined risk management, and fostering long-term partnerships with its investors.

Contact:

Ari Stiegler

Flux Capital

619.985.1889

[email protected]

SOURCE Flux Capital