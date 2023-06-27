Flux Introduces Generative AI Capabilities in Its Hardware Design Assistant, Flux Copilot

27 Jun, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flux, the leading innovator in collaborative browser-based PCB design tools, proudly unveils the latest iteration of Flux Copilot, marking a significant leap forward on the path to generative AI in the realm of hardware design.

Flux Copilot is a custom-trained large language model (LLM) that is designed to understand the principles of electrical engineering and circuit design. It lives inside of your project and can provide direct feedback, advice, and analysis through a simple chat interface.

Flux Copilot is the industry's first generative AI tool for hardware design.
In this upgrade, Flux Copilot transitions from being a helpful guide to a proactive partner. It no longer just advises but, with user approval, performs actions that pave the way to the automatic design of circuits—a major milestone toward full-fledged generative AI capabilities.

"Flux Copilot is becoming a truly collaborative partner in hardware design," said Matthias Wagner, CEO of Flux. "This is a big step towards fully generative AI, reducing the time and complexity often associated with component connections."

The introduction of this transformative capability allows Flux Copilot to carry out actual connections on the schematic, helping users navigate through simple circuits or intricate arrays of unfamiliar components. In this way, Flux Copilot significantly reduces the time engineers spend on exhaustive research and circuit connection tasks.

More than just a guide, Flux Copilot also provides live, interactive documentation for a project. It can tell you what a specific pin does or explain complex circuit elements, eliminating the need for sifting through pages of complex documentation.

Flux Copilot is perfect for everyone from professional electrical engineers to students, offering new educational opportunities and a valuable productivity boost to all. By lowering barriers to entry and simplifying the process, Flux Copilot is changing the landscape of hardware design.

About Flux:

Flux is a browser-based end-to-end electronic design tool dedicated to breaking down barriers in the hardware design industry. Offering an integrated workflow, reusable blocks, and modern collaboration tools, Flux is marking a paradigm shift in hardware design. Since its public launch in February 2023, it's been pushing the boundaries of what's possible in PCB design.

For further information, please visit www.flux.ai.

