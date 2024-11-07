FLUX INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Flux Power Holdings, Inc. ("Flux" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FLUX) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Flux securities between November 11, 2022, and September 30, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/FLUX.

The complaint alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Flux Power's financial statements from November 10, 2022 to the present included, among other things, overstated inventory, gross profit current assets, and total assets; (2) Flux understated cost of sales, net loss; (3) as a result, Flux Power would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from November 10, 2022 to the present; (4) Flux Power understated internal control weaknesses or stated that it had adequate internal controls when in fact it did not; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/FLUX or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Flux you have until December 31, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

