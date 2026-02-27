Flux Marine Appoints Strategy Powerhouse Gary Lancina to Advisory Board

Former Mercury Marine Strategy Head to Fuel Brand Scaling and Global Market Execution

BRISTOL, R.I., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flux Marine, the leader in high-performance electric outboard technology, today announced a strategic move in its mission to electrify the world's waterways by appointing Gary Lancina to its Advisory Board.

Lancina, former Head of Strategy at Mercury Marine, joins Flux at a critical inflection point. After delivering more high-voltage, high-horsepower outboard motors in North America than any other manufacturer over the last 18 months, the company is shifting gears from technical perfection to aggressive commercial expansion.

A Billion-Dollar Architect

Lancina is widely recognized as a growth wizard in the marine industry. During his tenure at Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation, his go-to-market strategies were instrumental in driving $1 billion in revenue growth and securing record-breaking market share. His expertise spans the entire lifecycle of disruption—from pioneering digital marketing in the '90s to scaling Redbox by $650 million in just three years.

"We've spent five years perfecting the most advanced electric propulsion on the water. Now, we're investing heavily in the new flywheel of our business: sales and marketing," says Ben Sorkin, CEO of Flux Marine. "Gary doesn't just understand the marine industry; he knows how to scale brands to a global stage. His track record of accelerating growth is exactly what Flux needs as we move from a pioneer to a household name."

Accelerating the Electric Revolution

Lancina will provide high-level guidance on strategic partnerships, B2B opportunities, and brand positioning. His arrival signals to the industry that Flux Marine has become a formidable challenger to internal combustion engine dominance.

"Electric propulsion is the most significant shift in marine technology in generations," says Lancina. "Flux Marine has the breakthrough performance and the engineering integrity to lead this transformation. I've spent my career helping businesses win during periods of massive disruption, and I am thrilled to help Flux build a brand that defines the future of boating."

A Fulbright Scholar with an MBA from Clemson University, the former Mercury executive brings a rare blend of academic rigor and "boots-on-the-dock" industry experience. His appointment reinforces Flux Marine's position as the most exciting—and commercially viable—electric propulsion company in the world.

About Flux Marine Headquartered in Bristol, RI, Flux Marine is redefining marine propulsion with electric outboard motors and integrated battery systems designed for performance and ease of use. The company's patented technology delivers sporty acceleration, sharp maneuverability, and quiet operation, without the noise or fumes of traditional engines. Backed by intuitive software architecture, Flux Marine outboards are simple to operate through a sleek onboard display or mobile app. Charging is seamless at a dock slip or home outlet, and the company's dedicated customer support ensures a smooth ownership experience from day one.www.fluxmarine.com

