Flux Marine Breaks into Center Console Market

BRISTOL, R.I., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flux Marine ( www.fluxmarine.com ), has officially announced the launch of its newest boat package, the Electric Scout 215 XSF. The company, known for developing all electric outboard motors and batteries for powerboats, is now breaking into the center console market with this bold and exciting new product.

Scout 215 XSF powered by Flux Marine running at 25 mph through Bristol Harbor.

Paired with the innovative 100HP electric outboard from the Flux Marine, the Electric Scout 215 XSF enters the market at an attractive price point of $120,000. With the equivalent acceleration power of 150HP, the motor propels the boat to 30 mph and offers a range of 30 miles at 25 mph, plus the ability to travel nearly 100 miles at lower speeds.

The motor boasts ultra-low maintenance, quiet operation, and impressive performance - making it the ideal choice for those seeking a thrilling boating experience. With a simple push of a button, the motor effortlessly starts without needing engine checks or stops at the fuel dock. The Electric Scout 215 XSF is designed for day trips on the water, with a comfortable beam of 8' 6" and an overall length of 21' 6". The deck offers a range of standard amenities, making it suitable for activities from coastal fishing to leisurely cruising.

Flux Marine offers convenient, versatile charging solutions that work with standard power outlets, shore power and DC fast chargers, allowing a charge from 20% to 80% in under 90 minutes. This ensures minimal downtime between adventures and makes boating more cost-effective. The Scout 215 XSF is built by Scout Boats in Summerville, South Carolina, while the outboard and battery pack installation takes place at Flux Marine's assembly facility. The boat package includes the electric outboard, battery pack, throttle, Flux UI, and a mobile companion app, making it a practical and innovative solution for boaters.

By leveraging Scout's renowned expertise in hull manufacturing, Flux Marine can concentrate on its core competencies in electric propulsion including enhanced thermal management and power electronics, while Scout continues to produce their well-crafted hulls. The first production deliveries began in July and can be ordered via Flux Marine's website.

Commenting on the launch, Flux Marine CEO Ben Sorkin said: "The idea behind Flux Marine is to provide a better, more efficient method of boat propulsion. Our 100 HP outboard hits the sweet spot, capable of propelling a 22 ft boat like the Scout XSF for almost any activity on the water. Our goal is to evoke excitement and innovation while ensuring users feel comfortable with what's powering their boat."

About Flux Marine

Headquartered in Bristol, RI, Flux Marine is dedicated to delivering the world's best boating experiences. The company specializes in developing advanced electric outboards, batteries, and boat packages that provide exhilarating performance power and reliability. The Scout 215 XSF joins the Scout 215 Dorado dual console and Highfield boats in Flux Marine's electric lineup, which are currently available for purchase and will be offered through dealers in 2025.

Media Contact:

Annie Venditti

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Flux Marine