Flux Raises $5M to Give Engineering Leaders Ground-Truth Visibility in the Age of AI

Calibrate Ventures leads investment in code-first engineering intelligence; deepens analysis and expands capabilities connecting code changes to quality, security, and technical debt

BOSTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flux, the code–first engineering intelligence platform, today announced $5 million in new funding led by Calibrate Ventures, with participation from existing investors True Ventures and Glasswing Ventures. The capital will accelerate product development and go-to-market efforts, helping engineering leaders stay ahead as AI reshapes software development.

Engineering leaders are losing visibility into the work actually happening across their organizations, turning engineering into a black box at the moment clarity matters most. Traditional platforms, built for a human-paced world and reliant on manually updated ticketing systems, weren't designed to keep up. Flux gives engineering leaders ground–truth visibility into codebases by analyzing code changes and surfacing risk, technical debt, and team dynamics, enabling them to ship faster without losing control.

"Flux insights are based on the source of truth, the code, so leaders can lean into AI without flying blind," said Ted Julian, CEO and Founder, Flux. "Every other major business function has a system of record. Engineering needs one that's ready for the Age of AI. We're building that system around the code itself, so leaders can easily and confidently answer the questions that matter most: Are we really getting value from AI? Where could we be doing better? Is our AI transformation creating risk we can't see?"

One example is Cobalt, the pioneer of penetration testing as a service (PTaaS) and a leading provider of human-led, AI-powered offensive security, where AI-assisted development has become central to engineering culture and reshaped output. Flux's work–type charts turned a year of intuition into hard data, revealing a clear shift from maintenance to feature delivery that Finance used to pursue increased R&D tax credit eligibility.

"There is so much enthusiasm now. We've brought playfulness back into building software, and it's paying off," said Mike Garon, VP of Engineering, Cobalt. "Engineers are exploring ideas freely, then turning the best ones into production-ready capabilities that move the needle for customers."

"Engineering leaders don't need more dashboards. They need a direct line into how their code is evolving day to day," said Jason Schoettler, Co–Founder and Managing Partner, Calibrate Ventures. "Flux's code–first approach gives them exactly that, tying code changes to quality, security, and business impact. We're excited to back Ted and the Flux team."

Flux will use the new capital to:

Deepen its AI–powered analysis of complex codebases.

Expand capabilities linking AI transformation to cost, quality, security, and technical debt.

Grow its go–to–market and engineering teams.

To learn more about Flux, visit www.askflux.ai.

About Flux

Flux is a code-first engineering intelligence platform that helps engineering leaders make better decisions with ground-truth visibility into the work actually happening across today's complex, AI-accelerated codebases. Instead of relying on tickets, Flux reveals the work teams are doing, surfaces risk and technical debt, and connects engineering activity to business outcomes. With this visibility, leaders can distinguish innovation from maintenance, spot emerging issues before they become incidents, and understand collaboration patterns to build healthier, higher-performing teams across their engineering organization. Learn more at www.askflux.ai, explore the resource library, and follow Flux on LinkedIn.

About Calibrate Ventures

Calibrate Ventures is a seed-stage venture capital firm investing in deep tech at the forefront of autonomous systems, machine learning, and robotics. The firm backs technical founders applying breakthroughs to transform trillion-dollar industrial and enterprise markets, including manufacturing, logistics, transportation, healthcare, and services.

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SOURCE Flux