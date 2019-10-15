Fluxergy Appoints Dr. Ali Tinazli To Lead Commercial Efforts

Fluxergy is principally funded by technology entrepreneur and philanthropist John Tu, co-founder and CEO of Fountain Valley-based Kingston Technology, the world's leader in memory modules and storage systems.

Before joining Fluxergy, Dr. Ali Tinazli led corporate-wide, global strategy for Healthcare and Life Sciences at Hewlett-Packard (HP Inc.).

"Fluxergy possesses an exciting and very promising technology platform and scalable manufacturing approach that has the potential to deliver highly innovative POC diagnostics systems for a wide range of potential applications in human and animal healthcare," said Dr. Tinazli. "Our roadmap of product solutions seeks to make diagnostic testing more widely accessible and far more affordable with considerable disruptive potential, from farm to pharmacy. We also believe that consumerization and digitization of healthcare diagnostics will be indispensable, not only in providing very positive impacts on healthcare outcomes, but also in helping to address the healthcare cost crisis across economies globally."

The company, backed by Kingston Technology co-founder John Tu, is developing a fully integrated sample-to-answer point-of-care system. The core of this system is a highly scalable microfluidic test card which allows for the combined detection of proteins, nucleic acids, small molecules, and cells. Fluxergy envisions a potentially wide range of deployment in the life sciences, environmental, food, and healthcare testing continuum. Primary applications are presently targeted in the areas of human and veterinary health.

The company expects to introduce its first product in veterinary health in 2020, focused on equine diagnostics, followed up by exploration of additional vertical segments, and later, in human studies.

"Today's testing market does not reach every single patient because of cost and accessibility," said Fluxergy's President and Co-Founder Tej Patel. "Fluxergy's vision is to make healthcare testing widely accessible, convenient, fast, and affordable – enabled by highly scalable consumable test cards and interconnected testing data management systems. Dr. Tinazli's extensive and diverse experience within both the medical startup community and at industry leaders like HP and Sony make him an invaluable asset to our team and our growth strategy."

Dr. Ali Tinazli received his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from J.W. Goethe University in Germany. After receiving his Ph.D., Dr. Tinazli worked in Corporate Development at Applied Biosystems (now: Thermo Fisher). At Sony, Dr. Tinazli built a healthcare consumables business which got acquired by Stratec.

Dr. Tinazli also currently serves as an angel investor and board member at various start-ups ranging from cybersecurity to oncology.

About Fluxergy

Fluxergy is a medical device company that is working to deliver innovative and disruptive testing solutions to a range of industries and fields, including medical diagnostics, with the goal of making testing far more accessible and affordable to help reduce healthcare costs and improve overall outcomes for patients. Currently, Fluxergy is developing and testing a system that combines patented microfluidics with advanced sensor systems, so users can obtain rapid and accurate results at the point-of-care. For more information, visit www.fluxergy.com .

The Fluxergy Analyzer is for Research Use Only (RUO) and is not for use in diagnostic procedures. The Fluxergy Analyzer is not yet cleared by the FDA or USDA for in vitro diagnostic use, and no claims are hereby made. None of these statements have been endorsed by the FDA or USDA.

