Fluxion Launches Three New Spotlight™ Liquid Biopsy NGS Panels

Fluxion Biosciences announces the launch of three new targeted NGS liquid biopsy panels: Spotlight Myeloid, Spotlight EGFR, and Spotlight TP53. These new panels complement Fluxion's current pan-cancer panel, Spotlight 59, and have been validated with Fluxion's ERASE-Seq variant caller.

The new panels have been launched to address needs among researchers for focused liquid biopsy panels targeting key research areas:

Spotlight Myeloid Liquid Biopsy Panel

Spotlight Myeloid is a 478-amplicon panel covering 23 clinically-relevant genes implicated in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), and myeloproliferative neoplasms (NPM). Because of the high prevalence of myeloid variants in clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP) studies, this is an ideal panel uncovering CHIP variants in either cell-derived or cfDNA samples.

The Spotlight EGFR Pathway Panel offers contiguous coverage of EGFR and hotspot coverage of BRAF, KRAS, and NRAS, using a 17-amplicon design to generate multiplex libraries compatible with Illumina sequencing platforms. The Spotlight TP53 Panel contains 21 amplicons with an average size of 140bp, providing comprehensive coverage of all TP53 coding regions.

"Our customers have told us that there can't be a one-size-fits-all approach to liquid biopsy assays", stated Jeff Jensen, CEO. "Our myeloid panel will enable clonal hematopoiesis research, while the EGFR and TP53 panels allow users to reduce sequencing cost dramatically when looking at specific genes. These new panels represent the first step in our plan to introduce a range that targets key focus areas for liquid biopsies in clinical research and diagnostics."

Each of these new panels comes with ERASE-Seq, Fluxion's statistically powered variant caller. ERASE-Seq utilizes statistical analysis to compare sequencing results across several molecular amplification pools. This approach eliminates random and systemic errors introduced by amplification and sequencing. ERASE-Seq delivers superior detection sensitivity to 0.1% allele frequency, with a false positive rate 10-100X lower than molecular barcode (UMI) approaches.

The new include primers and indexed sequencing adapters for Illumina sequencers. For more information, visit https://liquidbiopsy.fluxionbio.com/sequencing-kits.

About Fluxion Biosciences

Fluxion's liquid biopsy technologies include the IsoFlux CTC Liquid Biopsy System, Spotlight™ Oncology Panels, and ERASE-Seq variant caller for ultra-sensitive mutation detection from cfDNA. They are used by leading cancer centers developing early cancer detection and patient monitoring tests. For more information, visit http://liquidbiopsy.fluxionbio.com .

