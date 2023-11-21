Fluxx Announces Integration with Demographics via Candid to Foster Data-driven Equity in Grantmaking

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluxx, a leading grants management software provider for foundations and government agencies, announced the release of a new integration with Candid to provide nonprofit demographic data within the Fluxx Grantmaker platform. The integration allows Fluxx to deliver beautiful, color-coded visualizations to grantmakers so they can understand grantee demographics at a glance, and it makes it easier for funders to establish benchmarks for their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Demographics via Candid launched in 2023 as a sector-wide initiative that empowers U.S. nonprofits to share staff and board member demographics on their Candid profiles, and then makes that data freely accessible in a standardized format. More than 62,000 nonprofits have already submitted demographic data to Candid. The initiative provides a central source of up-to-date data that can be accessed directly by funders, eliminating the burden placed on grantees who would otherwise have to enter their information multiple times via multiple platforms as part of the application process.

"We are very excited to partner with Candid on this important step toward more equitable grantmaking," says Kristy Gannon, CEO of Fluxx. "We recognize that our customers want their giving to be representative of the communities they hope to serve. Candid collects and standardizes the data, and our system then puts it at the fingertips of funders so that it's easier than ever for grantmakers to take a data-driven approach to equity."

Fluxx is one of the first grants management systems to incorporate Demographics via Candid into their solution– and it's the second integration with Candid that Fluxx provides to every customer at no additional cost. Fintan Kelly, Fluxx VP of Product and Support, explains that "integrating Candid demographic data into Fluxx empowers grant decision-makers with comprehensive insights at their fingertips, ensuring more informed, efficient, and impactful choices with all necessary information readily accessible for streamlined analysis."

About Fluxx:
Fluxx is the industry-leading cloud-first grantmaking solution. Purpose-built by grantmakers for grantmaking, Fluxx is women-led, a DEI champion, and a Pledge 1% member organization.

More than 400 world-class foundations and government organizations use Fluxx, including 10 of the top 20 foundations, granting more than $15 billion annually and impacting more than 150,000 non-profits.To learn more about Fluxx, please visit https://www.fluxx.io/ .

About Candid:
Candid is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides the most comprehensive data and insights about the social sector. Every year, millions of nonprofits spend trillions of dollars around the world. Candid finds out where that money comes from, where it goes, and why it matters. Candid was formed in 2019 when GuideStar and Foundation Center merged. Candid combined GuideStar's tools on nonprofits and Foundation Center's tools on foundations with new resources to offer more comprehensive, real-time information about the social sector. Find out more at candid.org and on LinkedIn and Instagram.

