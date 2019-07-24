Fluxx State of Giving Report Reveals 73 Percent of Grant Dollars in 2018 Went to Organizations in Just 10 States

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fluxx, the grants management leader powering giving and impact in philanthropy, released its State of Giving Report. The report analyzed $3.6 billion, a subset of the over $7 billion total in grants given through Fluxx's Grantmaker platform in 2018, providing an unparalleled level of transparency into the activities of the giving ecosystem, including its focuses and comparative priorities. Key findings highlighted a significant disparity between the 10 states where nonprofits received the most grants, which accounted for 73% of total grants issued in the U.S., and the 10 states receiving the least grants by dollar amount where nonprofits received just 0.82% of grants issued through Fluxx's platform.

"Foundations gave more than ever - over $75 billion - in 20181, accounting for 18% of total giving," said Madeline Duva, CEO of Fluxx. "We wanted to analyze the foundation giving on our platform to understand how it varied by location and category. Interestingly, we found that, just as wealth is distributed unevenly in our country, grant dollars awarded are also consolidated heavily within a few areas.

Grant Dollars Are Highly Consolidated, Even Within the Top 10 Locations

Organizations in the top 10 receiving states were allocated grants totaling more than $2.6 billion or 73% of grant dollars in 2018. Other key findings of the report include:

The three states with organizations receiving the most grant funding accounted for 45%, and include:

New York : $636M

:

California : $551M

:

District of Columbia : $414M

: 65% of grant dollars in these states went to these top-funded categories:

Education: $459M



Environment: $169M



Philanthropy, Voluntarism & Grantmaking Foundations: $131M

The Bottom 10 Locations Received Grants Totaling Just 1% of Those in the Top 10 Locations

The ten locations receiving the least grant dollars totaled over $29 million or 0.82% of the 2018 total. Additional insights include:

The states receiving the least amount of funding were:

Nebraska : $2.4M

:

West Virginia : $2.1M

:

Puerto Rico : $153K

68% of grant dollars in these states went to these top funded categories:

Housing & Shelter: $8M



Education: $1.4M



International, Foreign Affairs & National Security: $1.4M

The Fluxx State of Giving report showcases that grant funding can vary widely across regions in terms of monetary amounts given as well of areas of interest. While the focus areas are as diverse as the 20 states analyzed in this report, one thing is certain — education continues to be a top priority in states receiving both high and low grant amounts, and the grant dollars are contributing to much-needed initiatives addressing social and economic change

The data analyzed for the report included $3.6 billion in grants given using Fluxx Grantmaker during 2018 to charities, nonprofits and individuals in the 50 U.S. States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico for which location and giving area information were available.

To see the full State of Giving Report visit http://bit.ly/2GqxlA5 .

About Fluxx

Fluxx is the cloud platform that powers giving and impact in philanthropy. Fluxx connects givers and doers, creating capacity, increasing visibility, and improving collaboration for organizations throughout the philanthropy ecosystem. Hundreds of the world's largest foundations and tens of thousands of nonprofits rely on Fluxx to streamline their funding processes, get data-driven insights, and drive more impact. In 2018, Fluxx facilitated $7.2 billion in grant funding and partnered with over 50 new foundation clients for grants management. To learn more about Fluxx, visit www.fluxx.io .

1 Giving USA 2019 Report

SOURCE Fluxx

Related Links

http://fluxx.io

