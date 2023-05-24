Fluxym and Ivalua Accelerate Indirect Procurement and Invoice Automation at SILL Entreprises

This project enables SILL Entreprises to meet key challenges:

Improving operational efficiency (increased productivity from invoice receipt to validation for payment)

Preparing for the requirements of the electronic invoicing reform effective from 1 July 2024

Harmonising and automating indirect purchasing processes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , and its implementation partner Fluxym , today announced that the agri-food group SILL Entreprises has selected Ivalua to digitize its entire supply chain, its supplier relations and the management and approval of its invoices.

A major player in the agri-food industry founded in 1962, the SILL Entreprises is a federation of 17 entities based in Brittany and employs over 1,500 people. The group specializes in four business lines (fresh dairy products, nutrition and ingredients, vegetable products, and frozen foods) and operates through brands such as Malo, Le Gall, Le Petit Basque, La Potagère, Plein Fruit, Vitalaë, Compagnie Artique, etc. SILL generated a turnover of €610 million in 2022, 25% of which is generated in export markets and 15% is from organic products.

To support its significant development, driven primarily by external growth operations, the SILL Entreprises decided in October 2022 to launch two RFIs to optimize its processes in two areas: consolidating and harmonizing indirect purchases on the one hand and digitizing and automating supplier invoices on the other. This second project allows the group's finance department to gain operational efficiency (increase productivity from receipt of the invoice to its payment) and prepare for the requirements of the reform on electronic invoicing effective from 1 July 2024.

A single point of contact and a global solution

"During our selection process, we paid particular attention to issues such as the functional depth of the solution which was tested with some fifteen use cases, its ease of use and its ability to be integrated into a multi-company environment," says Emmanuel Hamon, Supply Chain and Purchasing Director. "Ivalua's commitment to the certification process to become a Partner Dematerialisation Platform (PDP) also confirmed our choice," adds Mélanie Falc'Hun, Finance Project Manager. Karoline Vanesse, Indirect Purchasing Manager adds: "We also appreciated the expertise of Fluxym's teams in the solution, as well as their role in advising us on best practices for our project."

"We opted for a global approach by recommending to the SILL Entreprises the adoption of the Ivalua suite to cover all purchasing and accounting processes via a unified supplier repository," emphasizes Christophe Rivayran, Fluxym's Development Director. "The choice of a single platform facilitates rapid deployment by reducing the number of interfaces, simplifies the maintenance of the solution and provides a unified user experience for both employees and suppliers."

"We are delighted to be working with Fluxym to provide SILL Enterprises with our comprehensive and truly unified platform to support its growth strategy and increase the company's operational efficiency across its indirect procurement processes," said Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Ivalua. "SILL Enterprises will also be able to streamline and automate its invoice handling processes which is a critical step towards the upcoming regulatory requirements from 1 July 2024."

The solution will be implemented in several stages. The first stage includes the formalization of processes, the preparation of repositories and the cleaning of supplier data. These preliminary actions will ensure an optimal deployment base for the Ivalua modules.

About Fluxym

Since 2002, Fluxym's Source-to-Pay experts support Purchasing and Finance departments in their supplier relationship digitalization projects. With more than 500 projects all over the world, Fluxym offers a full range of services combining advisory, technical and functional implementation, support and CMS.

As a value-added reseller and integrator of Ivalua since 2016, Fluxym has implemented the solution in many companies in France and internationally, across all industries. Our 145 employees are based in France, Canada, United States and Singapore.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk, and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a global leader by renowned industry analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

