FLX NETWORKS EXPANDS MEMBER OFFERINGS WITH CARTA FUND ADMINISTRATION SOLUTIONS

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FLX Networks, the innovative network revolutionizing how asset and wealth management firms connect, today announced it has added Carta to the FLX Perks program, giving FLX Members access to its world-class Fund Administration solutions specifically built for the office of the Fund CFO. The addition of Carta to the FLX Perks program broadens the resources available to FLX Members, offering streamlined access to cutting-edge operational support in alternative investment administration. Carta's platform is designed to reduce back-office complexity, enhance transparency, and enable investment firms to focus on growth and delivering strong client outcomes.

"At FLX, we believe that integrating innovative technology, data, and service providers into our ecosystem is a critical value for our members," said Brian Moran, Founder and CEO of FLX Networks. "Carta's best-in-class Fund Administration capabilities provide asset managers with greater efficiency and scale, aligning perfectly with our mission to streamline connections and deliver meaningful outcomes across the wealth and asset management community."

Through the FLX Solutions Exchange, Members can now discover and utilize Carta's Fund Administration solutions while also benefiting from exclusive discounts via the FLX Perks category. The collaboration reflects FLX's commitment to continually enhancing the Membership experience by bringing forward trusted, proven, and innovative partners.

Founded in 2019, FLX Networks is a first-of-its-kind network that simplifies and modernizes how asset and wealth management firms connect. Through a digital Solutions Exchange, FLX provides access to innovative technologies, professional services, and industry-leading content, enabling firms to save time, reduce costs, and improve outcomes for employees and clients.

