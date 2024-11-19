Fly Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines from the Pacific Northwest via Honolulu on the most direct routes to Australia and New Zealand

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're ready to experience a bucket-list vacation to Australia or New Zealand, now is the perfect time to book a flight to the warmth, beauty and excitement of a Southern Hemisphere adventure. Maybe even make some new Aussie and Kiwi friends along the way.

Fly Alaska and Hawaiian via Honolulu to Sydney and Auckland

From now through Nov. 21, 2024, you can take advantage of special fares starting at $390 one-way from Seattle or Portland via Honolulu for travel to Auckland, New Zealand through April 30, 2025, and for travel to Sydney, Australia between Feb. 1 through Sept. 30, 2025, when you book at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Flights are subject to availability and fare restrictions apply. Visit here for more information on terms and conditions.

For our guests in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines offer the most direct route from Seattle and Portland to Sydney and Auckland with a layover in Honolulu.

"With the combined network of Alaska and Hawaiian, it's more convenient than ever for our guests in the Pacific Northwest to book a flight to Australia and New Zealand for the trip of a lifetime," said Alex Judson, managing director of partnerships and international at Alaska Airlines.

Alaska and Hawaiian offer the most daily nonstops from Seattle and Portland to Honolulu. From Honolulu, Hawaiian has departures to Sydney and Auckland on its spacious, widebody Airbus A330 aircraft:

Honolulu to Sydney departures: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday

to departures: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday Sydney to Honolulu departures: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

to departures: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday Honolulu to Auckland departures: Monday, Wednesday and Friday

to departures: Monday, Wednesday and Friday Auckland to Honolulu departures: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

The A330 features 18 Premium Cabin lie-flat leather seats, 68 popular Extra Comfort seats and 192 main cabin seats. In addition to Hawaiian's award-winning service, complimentary Starlink high-speed Wi-Fi is now available on all Airbus flights between Hawaiʻi and the continental U.S., Asia and Oceania.

Hawaiian has served Sydney since 2004 and Auckland since 2013. Australia's largest city is one of Hawaiian's first long-haul destinations, and Honolulu-Sydney is one of its most traveled international routes.

