Fly Ash Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook |Rising construction activities to boost market growth |Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- he global Fly Ash Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.00 billion, at a CAGR of 3.94% during the forecast period. The rising construction activities is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as limitations in the use of fly ash will hamper market growth. The report is segmented by application (portland cement, agriculture, road construction, fire bricks, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Click & get a sample Report in MINUTES
Global Fly Ash Market: Segmentation
The fly ash market share growth of the portland cement segment will be high. Fly ash's use in Portland cement is anticipated to increase due to its low water content, superior steel protection compared to Portland cement, and other advantages.
- By Application
- Portland cement
- Agriculture
- Road Construction
- Fire Bricks
- Others
Global Fly Ash Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC will account for 55% of market growth. The two biggest fly ash markets in APAC are China and India.
The rise in construction costs in APAC as a result of the rise in demand for both residential and non-residential structures will aid in the expansion of the fly ash market in APAC over the course of the forecast period.
Companies Covered
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several
market vendors, including:
- Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd.
- Boral Ltd.
- CEMEX SAB de CV
- Charah Solutions Inc.
- LafargeHolcim Ltd.
- Salt River Materials Group
- Sephaku Holdings Ltd.
- Suyog Elements India Pvt. Ltd
- Titan Cement Group
- Waste Management Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Fly Ash Market: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in fly ash market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the fly ash market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fly ash market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fly ash market, vendors
|
Fly Ash Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.94%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 1 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.97
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 55%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and UAE
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd., Boral Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, Charah Solutions Inc., LafargeHolcim Ltd., Salt River Materials Group, Sephaku Holdings Ltd., Suyog Elements India Pvt. Ltd, Titan Cement Group, and Waste Management Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Diversified metals and mining
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Portland cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Portland cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Portland cement - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Road construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Road construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Road construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Fire bricks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Fire bricks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Fire bricks - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Class F - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Class F - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Class F - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Class C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Class C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Class C - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 35: Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 48: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 53: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 54: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 56: Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Boral Ltd.
- Exhibit 59: Boral Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Boral Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Boral Ltd.- Key news
- Exhibit 62: Boral Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Boral Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.5 CEMEX SAB de CV
- Exhibit 64: CEMEX SAB de CV - Overview
- Exhibit 65: CEMEX SAB de CV - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: CEMEX SAB de CV- Key news
- Exhibit 67: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key offerings
- 11.6 Charah Solutions Inc.
- Exhibit 68: Charah Solutions Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Charah Solutions Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Charah Solutions Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 71: Charah Solutions Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Charah Solutions Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.7 LafargeHolcim Ltd.
- Exhibit 73: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: LafargeHolcim Ltd.- Key news
- Exhibit 76: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Salt River Materials Group
- Exhibit 78: Salt River Materials Group - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Salt River Materials Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: Salt River Materials Group - Key offerings
- 11.9 Sephaku Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 81: Sephaku Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Sephaku Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Sephaku Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Sephaku Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Suyog Elements India Pvt. Ltd
- Exhibit 85: Suyog Elements India Pvt. Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Suyog Elements India Pvt. Ltd - Product and service
- Exhibit 87: Suyog Elements India Pvt. Ltd - Key offerings
- 11.11 Titan Cement Group
- Exhibit 88: Titan Cement Group - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Titan Cement Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Titan Cement Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Titan Cement Group - Segment focus
- 11.12 Waste Management Inc.
- Exhibit 92: Waste Management Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Waste Management Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 94: Waste Management Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 95: Waste Management Inc. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 97: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 99: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations
