Fly Ash Market to Reach $12.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global fly ash market is driven by an increase in demand from the construction sector. The construction industry is a major consumer of fly ash. As governments invest in infrastructure development projects such as roads, bridges, and buildings, the demand for fly ash as a construction material increases.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fly Ash Market by Class (Class C, Class F), and Application (Cement and Concrete, Bricks and Blocks, Mining, Water Treatment, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the fly ash market was valued at $7.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $12.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global fly ash market is driven by increasing environmental regulations across both developed and developing economies. Fly ash is considered a waste product from coal combustion, and its disposal can have environmental implications. As environmental regulations become more stringent, there is a growing emphasis on recycling and reusing fly ash, promoting its use in various applications such as concrete production instead of being disposed of in landfills. However, high transportation costs of fly ash are expected to restrain the growth of the fly ash market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $7.1 billion Market Size in 2032 $12.9 billion CAGR 6.2 % No. of Pages in Report 420 Segments covered Class, Application, and Region. Drivers Infrastructure Development Increase in Urbanization Environmental Regulations Cost-Effective Alternative Growth in energy demand Awareness of sustainable practices Research and Technological Advancements Opportunities Green Building Initiatives Digitalization and supply chain optimization Restraints Quality Variability Availability and supply chain issues Competition from alternative materials Transportation Costs

The class F segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on class, the class F segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to two-thirds of the global fly ash market revenue. The construction industry is increasingly focused on sustainability and environmentally friendly practices. Class F fly ash, as a recycled industrial byproduct, aligns with these sustainability goals. Its use in concrete reduces the need for Portland cement, contributing to lower greenhouse gas emissions associated with cement production. Furthermore, class F fly ash exhibits pozzolanic activity, which makes it a valuable additive in concrete. Its ability to react with calcium hydroxide in the presence of water contributes to improved concrete strength, durability, and resistance to chemical attacks. Additionally, the production of Portland cement is a significant source of carbon dioxide emissions. By incorporating class F fly ash into concrete mixtures, construction projects can achieve a reduction in carbon emissions. This reduction in the carbon footprint aligns with the global efforts to address climate change. Moreover, some regions have implemented regulations or guidelines that encourage or mandate the use of fly ash in construction projects. Such regulatory support has contributed to the growth in demand for class F fly ash, particularly in areas where the use of supplementary cementitious materials is encouraged. These factors altogether are expected to boost the demand for class F fly ash across various end-use sectors; thus, boosting the growth of the fly ash market.

The cement and concrete segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on the application, the cement and concrete segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the global fly ash market revenue. The production of Portland cement, a key component in concrete, is energy-intensive and contributes to significant carbon dioxide emissions. By using fly ash as a supplementary cementitious material, the demand for Portland cement is reduced, leading to a lower carbon footprint in concrete production. Moreover, fly ash is a byproduct of coal combustion in power plants. Utilizing fly ash in concrete provides a sustainable and environmentally friendly solution for managing this industrial waste, turning it into a valuable construction material. Furthermore, the use of fly ash in concrete reduces the reliance on virgin materials, such as clinker, a primary component in Portland cement. This contributes to the conservation of natural resources, as fly ash is a recycled industrial byproduct. Additionally, fly ash reduces the permeability of concrete, making it less susceptible to water ingress. This is beneficial for protecting embedded steel reinforcement from corrosion and enhancing the durability of concrete structures. These factors altogether are expected to surge the demand for fly ash for cement and concrete applications; thus, fueling the market growth.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global fly ash market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has been experiencing rapid urbanization and substantial infrastructure development. This has driven a significant demand for construction materials, including fly ash for use in concrete. Additionally, urbanization and population growth in countries across the Asia-Pacific region have led to increased construction activities.

Leading Market Players:

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V

Lafarge North America

Holcim Ltd.

CHEMPLAST SANMAR LIMITED

Salt River Materials Group

Boral Limited

Charah Solutions

FlyAshDirect

Cement Australia Pty Limited

Tarmac Holdings Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the global fly ash market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

SOURCE Allied Market Research