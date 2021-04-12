Fly Away With Kernel Season's®: America's #1 Popcorn Seasoning To Give Away $5,000 in Prizes To Celebrate 93rd Academy Awards®

"The pandemic has changed the way we watch movies and celebrate awards season," said Jason Roy, President of Sauer Brands Spice Business Unit. "Families are developing incredibly creative watch party ideas, and we are humbled that Kernel Season's ® has consistently made their guest list. We are committed to products and experiences that forge connections and everyday celebrations for our fans. The Kernel Season's ® Fly Away is our way to share a bit of delight and celebrate the nominated films that are just as unique as our inspired flavors."

How to Enter:

The Academy Awards®, also known as the Oscars, represents the best of the past year in film. Kernel Season's® welcomes popcorn lovers and movie lovers to show us how they have taken their at-home viewing experiences to the next level. To be eligible fans must post a picture of their viewing setup to their social media stories, tag a friend, and like and follow Kernel Season's® social pages on Facebook and Instagram. Use #KernelSeasonsFlyAway and tell us how you are getting ready for the big show or your new approach to pandemic movie viewing. Each submission will grant consumers one chance to win the highest honor in Kernel Season's® history, the Kernel Season's® Fly Away grand prize trip and tour.

Earn an additional entry by visiting www.kernelseasons.com/pages/awardsflyaway and tell us who you think will take home the awards. In addition to a bonus entry, keep an eye out for a feature on the Kernel Season's® channels. The contest officially ends on the day of the Oscars at 3PM EST on April 25th.

Additional Prizes:

Follow Kernel Season's® on Facebook and Instagram to be immersed in the world of film and cinema in the days leading up to the Academy Awards®. Mark your calendars with the official Kernel Season's® countdown. In the spirit of good times for everyone, those who follow the brand and complete contest rules, by tagging a friend or liking content, may be eligible to win one of the following runner-up prizes:

A 65-inch TV

One year subscription to Disney+

A $100 Netflix gift card

Netflix gift card Participation in a film making Master Class

A jumbo 20-foot inflatable outdoor theatre projection screen

As the creator of America's #1 popcorn seasoning, the flavor combinations are endless with Kernel Season's® this award season. Do not forget to dress up your popcorn and let the Academy, or your family, determine if it is a winner!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. (excluding Alaska and Hawaii), 18 years of age or older. Begins on 4/12/21 at 11AM EST and ends on 4/25/21 at 3PM EST. For official rules visit kernelseasons.com/pages/awardsflyaway-rules

About Kernel Season's®:

Kernel Season's® is America's number one brand of popcorn seasoning. It is available in over 15,000 stores nationwide including Walmart, Kroger, Target and Safeway. Kernel Season's® can be found in over 3,000 theaters coast to coast. Kernel Season's® suite of 20+ flavors includes everything from Kettle Corn to Ranch and the classic White Cheddar. With a range of products that will meet movie night needs, Kernel Season's® is flavorful fun for the whole family. Learn more at https://kernelseasons.com/ or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Sauer Brands Inc.

Sauer Brands, Inc., was founded as The C.F. Sauer Company in 1887 in Richmond, VA. Today, from manufacturing facilities in Richmond, VA; Mauldin, SC; New Century, KS; San Luis Obispo, CA; and Elk Grove Village, IL, the company produces a broad line of inspired flavors to excite and delight consumers in the condiment and spice categories. The company's brands include Duke's Mayonnaise, Kernel Season's, The Spice Hunter, Tasty Shakes, Veggie Season's, Sauer's, and Gold Medal. Sauer Brands also produces high-quality private label products for the retail and food service channels. Learn more at www.sauerbrands.com

