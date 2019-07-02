Fly away with Swoop to San Diego this winter

Airline welcomes new route to San Diego from Edmonton and Abbotsford

CALGARY, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Today Swoop announced service to San Diego, Calif. from Edmonton, Alta. and Abbotsford, B.C. beginning October 4, 2019. This announcement comes one week after the release of Swoop's 2019 winter schedule which offers non-stop flights in 39 markets that are available for booking now through April 25, 2020.

As a complement to the published winter schedule, Swoop has added three-times weekly service between Edmonton International Airport (YEG) and three-times weekly service between Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) and San Diego International Airport (SAN). The non-stop San Diego routes are offered every Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

"San Diego is an excellent addition to our winter line-up with a schedule that encourages weekend excursions by air," said Karen McIsaac, Sr. Advisor of Communications at Swoop. "With some of the best beaches in California and plenty of attractions, San Diego is another example of how Swoop is bringing desirable locations at an affordable price within reach of Canadians."

San Diego joins Los Cabos, Mexico as one of two new destinations in Swoop's 2019 winter schedule which offers 28 winter getaway routes to fun and sun destinations.

"Our passengers and community are thrilled with a non-stop flight to San Diego," said Tom Ruth, President and CEO, Edmonton International Airport. This represents another key Swoop investment in the Edmonton Metro Region, following the announcement last week of more flights to other sun destinations this winter. San Diego is a great, in-demand, destination and we look forward to this flight taking off in the fall."

"On behalf of the City of Abbotsford I'd like to congratulate Swoop Airlines on their expanded service to San Diego this winter," said Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun. "YXX continues to service travellers across the region and I'm very pleased to see how Swoop will support the growth and expansion of Abbotsford International Airport and make air travel more accessible."

"San Diego International Airport is thrilled to welcome Swoop to the best gateway in Southern California," said Kimberly J. Becker, San Diego International Airport's President/CEO. "The closest airport to downtown by far, Swoop passengers will be quickly on their way to the numerous San Diego attractions including beaches, nightlife, spas, parks and museums. It will also encourage San Diegans to visit the amazing cities of Edmonton and Abbotsford that bookend the beautiful Canadian Rockies."

Swoop will be accepting the delivery of three more aircraft in 2019, bringing its fleet total to 10 Boeing 737-NG 800s by the end of the year.

Flights are now available for booking through April 25, 2020.

Details of Swoop's new service

Service

Between (Starts

October 4,

2019) Service

Offered Weekly

Frequency Air

Transportation

Charges (ATC)

base fare from Taxes,

Fees and

Charges Total

One-Way

Price

From * Edmonton and

San Diego Thursday,

Friday &

Sunday 3x weekly $65.58 $93.42 $159CAD Abbotsford and

San Diego Thursday,

Friday &

Sunday 3x weekly $95.58 $63.42 $159CAD

* Every day low fares. Lower promotional fares may be available during select travel periods.

To learn more about Swoop's destinations, schedule and ultra-low-cost model visit FlySwoop.com or connect with Swoop on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 18 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of seven Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

For more details on Swoop, including employment opportunities, visit FlySwoop.com.

SOURCE Swoop