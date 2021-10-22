Fly Brands, The Makers of Uncle Arnie's, Enters into Partnership with Northern Diversified Solutions for the Co-Development of CBD Beverages

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of ongoing efforts for lateral expansion into CBD-infused beverages, Fly Brands "Fly" has entered into a partnership agreement with specialty ingredient provider, Northern Diversified Solutions "NDS." This partnership aims to expand Fly's product breadth, opening new geographic territories and distribution channels which are more accessible without the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Northern Diversified Solutions offers broad applications expertise, has the ability to manage supply chain risk, and demonstrates the commitment to consistently deliver product on-time and in-spec. Fly Brands offers the popular Uncle Arnie's beverage.

Kyle Marinkovich, CEO of NDS, noted, "The Fly Brands portfolio is unparalleled in the THC beverage space as illustrated by the success of Uncle Arnie's, California's #1 selling 100mg beverage SKU1. We are excited to help them expand into the CBD space."

Northern Diversified Solutions was chosen for its proven ability to innovate products, to manage supply chain risk, and for its track record of consistently delivering product on-time and in-spec.

This synergistic partnership combines Fly's expertise in developing consumer-centric brands with NDS's extensive knowledge of cannabinoid ingredient solutions and supply chain management.

"The multi-billion-dollar2 CBD beverage market represents a significant incremental opportunity for Fly to drive shareholder value while connecting with adjacent consumers who wouldn't frequent cannabis dispensaries," said Fly Brands Chief Executive Officer, Theo Terris. "We are thrilled to partner with a trusted and competent supplier like Northern Diversified Solutions in order to execute against this opportunity."

About Northern Diversified Solutions

NDS helps brands win by delivering premium quality hemp-derived ingredient solutions. Further, we offer unparalleled supply, quality, and price risk management. We deliver cannabinoids on time, in spec, and at a competitive, predictable price. Learn more at www.northerndiversified.com.

About Fly Brands

Fly Brands is home to Uncle Arnie's, a California based cannabis brand focused on powerful, yet accessible, beverages and gummies. Uncle Arnies iced tea lemonade is currently the #1 selling 100mg beverage in 220 california licensed dispensaries since the beginning of 2021 and accounts for 31% of total sales for the ice tea, lemonade and fruit segment category. Fly is expanding the Uncle Arnie's line from 1 sku to 10 sku's in the coming year. Learn more at www.fly-brands.com.

