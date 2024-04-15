Fly By Jing Lowers Prices Across Major Retailers & FlyByJing.com

Announces Expansion in 2,000+ Walmart Locations Nationwide Showcasing Continued Explosive Growth

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On this Tax Day, Fly By Jing is making their fire flavors more accessible by lowering prices at all major retailers, including Target, Whole Foods, Albertsons Safeway, Sprouts, and FlyByJing.com. Fly By Jing's best-selling Sichuan Chili Crisp, Chengdu Crunch, and Xtra Spicy Chili Crisp are new at Walmart and only $9.98, the lowest prices ever for these delicious condiments.

Fly By Jing, creators of the first premium, all-natural Chinese chili sauces, is dedicated to blending deep and complex flavors using only the finest ingredients. In addition to lowering prices, Fly By Jing is embarking on a massive expansion. The brand is launching in over 2,000 Walmart locations nationwide, bringing their 3 bestsellers to more people at the affordable price of $9.98.

This initiative is part of Fly By Jing founder Jing Gao's goal to introduce Americans to the electric flavors of her home province of Sichuan, China and to dispel modern stereotypes surrounding Chinese cuisine.

"In 2018, we were the first to make a 100% all-natural premium Chinese chili sauce that delivered the deep and complex flavors I know and love. For a small company, this does not come cheap. We've worked extremely hard over the last 4 years throughout our supply chain to find efficiencies that have allowed us to significantly reduce our costs, which we are passing right along to our customers." Jing Gao says. "The prices might be new, but we will always use the most premium, Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients sourced directly from Sichuan, to make the best tasting sauces that are good on literally everything."

Gao's leadership has catapulted Fly By Jing to incredible success. She's led the company to massive heights with global retailers in Australia and Whole Foods UK, while growing exponentially in the United States. Beyond this, she's spearheaded collaborations with almost every other "it" brand in food including Shake Shack, Panda Express, Our Place, Sun Noodle, Fishwife, and more. These collaborations contribute to a broader appreciation for diverse culinary traditions and encourage other food companies to prioritize cultural authenticity and representation in their products.

