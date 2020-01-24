Fly Comfortably! CheapOair Spills the Beans on What Foods to Avoid When Traveling

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapOair, the travel experience experts, wants consumers to fly without worry and that includes worries of a gastrointestinal nature. To ensure a journey free of bloating and discomfort, the CheapOair team has advice for any traveler looking to snack without regret while in-flight.

Skip the Fast Food

The two culprits here are the high trans-fat and oil. Additionally, salty fast food could lead to swelling in the hands and feet which is exacerbated by the high altitude.

"This one's tricky since any airport is packed to the brim with appetizing fast food options. Try to avoid anything fried or broiled. Grilled chicken and white rice are always good options to maintain gastric harmony during a trip," remarked Spagnola.

Cruciferous Vegetables

Most travelers may think vegetables are a no-brainer when it comes to eating right before a flight but there are several usual suspects that will have anyone feeling a bit gassy before the plane leaves the tarmac.

"While extremely healthy, cruciferous vegetables like kale, cabbage, broccoli, and brussels sprouts are all foods known to increase the amount of gas produced in the body and should be avoided while sitting for hours in a low-air pressured cabin," said Tom Spagnola, Vice President of Supplier Relations at Fareportal.

Be Wary of Certain Beverages

Sugar and fizz are not the friends of anyone on a long flight. These two ingredients can expand the stomach and lead to extra bloat. It's also wise to avoid alcohol or at least drink it in extreme moderation because the relatively low humidity on flights can cause faster dehydration. Water is always recommended as the number one way to stay hydrated on a flight.

CheapOair's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations. Thanks to its unique comprehensive travel trend monitoring, the online travel agency does just that.

For more information, please visit www.CheapOair.com and www.CheapOair.com/mobile, and follow the brand on social via Facebook.com/CheapOair, instagram.com/cheapoair, YouTube, and twitter.com/CheapOair.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone (1-800-566-2345) or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with certified travel agents available 24/7 to help find discount flight tickets to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest to learn how to travel the world for less.

SOURCE CheapOair

Related Links

http://www.cheapoair.com

