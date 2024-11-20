Fly-E Group Announces Second Quarter and First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly-E Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLYE) ("Fly-E" or the "Company"), an electric vehicle company engaged in designing, installing and selling smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2025 ended September 30, 2024.

Selected Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenue: $6.8 million , compared with $8.8 million in Q2 2023.

, compared with in Q2 2023. Gross profit: $2.9 million , compared with $3.8 million in Q2 2023.

, compared with in Q2 2023. Total operating expense: $4.1 million , compared with $2.7 million in Q2 2023.

, compared with in Q2 2023. Net loss: $1.1 million , or $0.05 per share, compared with net income of $0.7 million , or $0.03 per share, in Q2 2023.

Mr. Zhou (Andy) Ou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fly-E, remarked, "Despite recent market challenges, we remain committed to driving growth and expanding our market presence. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, we held a stable gross margin above 40%, even as operating expenses increased with our efforts to add e-bike rental business. For the first half of fiscal 2025, our gross margin improved to 40.9%, up from 39.0% last year, reflecting disciplined cost management and a commitment to profitability. While we saw a dip in revenue due to external factors, these stable margins underscore the effectiveness of our approach.

On the product and market side, we're energized by the success of our recent initiatives. At October's Electrify Expo in New York, our product lineup— featuring 11 models spanning e-bikes, e-motorcycles, and e-scooters, with three newly launched models in the e-motorcycles—drew strong interest and received highly positive feedback. Additionally, the launch of our e-bike Rental Service offers customers a flexible, affordable way to experience our products and positions us well to meet shifting consumer needs. As part of our growth strategy, we're expanding into key markets like Miami, Los Angeles and Toronto and broaden our presence . On the technological front, we are leveraging innovation to enhance customer convenience, including ongoing development of our mobile apps designed to streamline user experiences and provide more features for our customers. Our involvement in New York City's Trade-in Program for e-bikes and batteries is aligned with our commitment to setting high safety standards in the electric vehicle industry, helping provide UL-certified e-bikes for delivery workers. Moving forward, our dedication to innovation, safety, and superior customer experience is expected to continue to drive growth and enhance value for our shareholders."

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues were $6.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 22.1%, from $8.8 million for the same period last year. The decrease in net revenues was primarily due to the decrease in sales volume by 5,850 units, from 20,906 units for the same period last year to 15,056 units for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Retail sales revenue was $5.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 12.5%, from $6.8 million for the same period last year. Wholesale revenue was $0.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 54.8% from $2.0 million for the same period last year. The decrease in retail sales revenue is mainly due to recent lithium battery accidents involving E-Bikes and E-Scooters. With an increasing number of lithium-battery explosion incidents in New York, customers are less inclined to purchase E-Bikes. Consequently, the management believes that sales have declined as customers opt for oil-powered vehicles over electric vehicles. The decrease in wholesales revenue was driven primarily by the decrease in orders from the top two customers who closed their stores.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $3.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 21.6%, from $5.0 million for the same period last year. The decrease in cost of revenues was primarily attributable to a reduction in units sold, which declined by 5,850 units, to 15,056 units for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 from 20,906 units for the same period last year.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $2.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 22.8%, from $3.8 million for the same period last year. Gross margin was 42.6% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to 42.9% for the same period last year.

Total Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $4.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 54.5%, from $2.7 million for the same period last year. The increase in operating expenses was attributable to the increase in payroll expenses, rent expenses, advertising expenses, professional fees, and insurance expenses as the Company expanded its business.

Selling expenses were $2.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.6 million for the same period last year. Selling expenses primarily consist of payroll expenses, rent, utilities expenses, and advertising expenses of retail stores. Total payroll expenses were $0.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.4 million for the same period last year. Rent expenses were $0.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.6 million for the same period last year. Advertising expenses were $0.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $14,339 for the same period last year. The increase in these expenses was primarily due to the increased number of new employees hired for repair and maintenance business operation in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.





for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to for the same period last year. Selling expenses primarily consist of payroll expenses, rent, utilities expenses, and advertising expenses of retail stores. Total payroll expenses were for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to for the same period last year. Rent expenses were for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to for the same period last year. Advertising expenses were for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to for the same period last year. The increase in these expenses was primarily due to the increased number of new employees hired for repair and maintenance business operation in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. General and administrative expenses were $2.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.1 million for the same period last year. Professional fees increased to $0.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.3 million for the same period last year, primarily attributable to the increase in audit fee, consulting fee, legal fee and IR expenses associated with ongoing reporting obligations. Payroll expenses increased to $0.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 from $0.2 million for the same period last year primarily due to additional employees hired in operation departments. Insurance expenses increased to $0.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $24,570 for the same quarter of prior year as a result of purchase of the directors and officers liability insurance after initial public offering in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss was $1.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to net income of $0.7 million for the same period last year.

Basic and Diluted Earnings (Losses) per Share

Basic and diluted losses per share were $0.05 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.03 for the same period last year.

EBITDA

EBITDA was negative $1.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to positive EBITDA of $1.3 million for the same period last year.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues were $14.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 11.5%, from $16.6 million for the same period last year. The decrease in net revenues was driven primarily by a decrease in total units sold, which decreased by 4,067 units, to 31,936 units for the first half of fiscal year 2025 from 36,003 units for the same period last year. For the six months ended September 30, 2023 and for the six months ended September 30, 2024, the quantity of E-bikes and batteries sold decreased by 2,963 and 2,624, respectively.

Retail sales revenue was $12.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 1.1%, from $12.9 million for the same period last year. Wholesale revenue was $1.9 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 48.1% to $3.7 million for the same period last year. The decrease in retail sales revenue is mainly due to recent lithium-battery accidents involving E-Bikes and E-Scooters. With an increasing number of lithium-battery explosion incidents in New York, customers are less inclined to purchase E-Bikes. Consequently, sales have declined as customers opt for oil-powered vehicles over electric vehicles. The decrease in wholesales revenue was driven primarily by the closure of stores by the top two customers who closed their stores in December 2023 due to lack of profitability.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $8.7 million for the for the first half of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 14.1%, from $10.1 million for the same period last year. The decrease in cost of revenues was primarily attributable to more favorable pricing the Company obtained from its suppliers, particularly for batteries, as well as a reduction in battery sales volume. These factors collectively contributed to the overall decrease in cost of revenues. The unit cost for battery decreased 36%, to $75 in the first half of fiscal year 2025 from $117 in the same period last year.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $6.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 7.4%, from $6.5 million for the same period last year. Gross margin was 40.9% for the first half of fiscal year 2025, increased from 39.0% for the same period last year.

Total Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $7.3 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 57.2%, from $4.6 million for the same period last year. The increase in operating expenses was attributable to the increase in payroll expenses, rent expenses, meals and entertainment expenses, professional fees, and development expenses as the Company expanded business.

Selling expenses were $3.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $2.7 million for the same period last year. Selling expenses primarily consist of payroll expenses, rent, utilities expenses, and advertising expenses of retail stores. Total payroll expenses were $1.5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.8 million for the same period last year. Rent expenses were $1 .5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $1 .1 million for the same period last year. Utilities expenses were $119,252 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $68,863 for the same period last year. Advertising expenses were $0.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $26,066 for the same period last year. The increase in these expenses was primarily due to the increase number of new employees hired for business operating in the first half of fiscal year 2025.





for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to for the same period last year. Selling expenses primarily consist of payroll expenses, rent, utilities expenses, and advertising expenses of retail stores. Total payroll expenses were for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to for the same period last year. Rent expenses were .5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to .1 million for the same period last year. Utilities expenses were for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to for the same period last year. Advertising expenses were for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to for the same period last year. The increase in these expenses was primarily due to the increase number of new employees hired for business operating in the first half of fiscal year 2025. General and administrative expenses were $3.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.9 million for the same period last year. Professional fees increased to $1 .3 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0 .5 million for the same period last year, primarily attributable to the increase in audit fee, consulting fee, legal fee and IR expenses associated with the Company's initial public offering and ongoing reporting obligations. Payroll expenses increased to $0 .8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, from $0.4 million for the same period las year primarily due to additional employees hired in operation and accounting departments. Insurance expenses increased to $0 .5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.1 million for the same period of prior year as a result of purchase of directors and officers liability insurance after initial public offering in the first half of fiscal year 2025. Software development fee increase to $0.3 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.1 million for the same period last year as a result of maintenance for Fly E-Bike app during the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss was $1.3 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to net income of $1.2 million for the same period last year.

Basic and Diluted Earnings (Losses) per Share

Basic and diluted losses per share were $0.06 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.05 for the same period last year.

EBITDA

EBITDA was negative $1.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to positive EBITDA of $2.1 million for the same period last year.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash of $1.3 million.

Net cash used in operating activities was $9.4 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.6 million for the same period last year.

Net cash used in investing activities was $2.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.5 million for the same period last year.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $12.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $0.3 million for the same period last year.

Business Update

At the Electrify Expo in New York, a leading event in the micromobility industry held from October 12 to 13, 2024, the Company showcased its full product lineup, featuring 11 models, including e-bikes, e-motorcycles, and e-scooters. Among the highlights were three newly launched e-motorcycle models: the DT, designed for off-road adventures; the EK, offering a balanced mix of stability and efficiency; and the DP, delivering a powerful and exhilarating riding experience.

Over the two-day event, Fly-E captivated more than 10,000 attendees, facilitating over 1,500 successful test rides and receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback. With four dedicated booths and meticulous preparation, the Company's offerings attracted a diverse audience, ranging from couples and families to young professionals. Many attendees expressed interest in visiting the Company's New York stores in Queens, Manhattan, Bronx, and Brooklyn for further exploration and in-store shopping.

As part of its growth strategy, Fly-E is committed to prioritizing eco-friendly innovation and enhancing user experience in its product development. Leveraging insights gained from the event, the Company plans to refine its offerings and expand its market presence.

FLY-E GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





September 30,

2024



March 31,

2024

ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash

$ 1,274,935



$ 1,403,514

Accounts receivable



366,838





212,804

Accounts receivable – related parties



91,885





326,914

Inventories, net



8,596,108





5,364,060

Prepayments and other receivables



2,453,340





588,660

Prepayments and other receivables – related parties



387,808





240,256

Total Current Assets



13,170,914





8,136,208

Property and equipment, net



6,644,717





1,755,022

Security deposits



837,179





781,581

Deferred IPO costs



-





502,198

Deferred tax assets, net



497,939





35,199

Operating lease right-of-use assets



15,438,347





16,000,742

Intangible assets, net



527,538





36,384

Long-term prepayment for property



-





450,000

Long-term prepayment for software development– related parties



1,055,980





1,279,000

Total Assets

$ 38,172,614



$ 28,976,334



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 365,129



$ 1,180,796

Short-term loan payables



4,909,982





-

Current portion of long-term loan payables



90,809





1,213,242

Short term mortgage loan payables



1,800,000





-

Accrued expenses and other payables



545,206





925,389

Other payables – related parties



-





92,229

Operating lease liabilities – current



3,149,827





2,852,744

Taxes payable



-





1,530,416

Total Current Liabilities



10,860,953





7,794,816

Long-term loan payables



191,128





412,817

Operating lease liabilities – non-current



13,288,194





13,986,879

Total Liabilities



24,340,275





22,194,512



















Commitment and Contingencies

































Stockholders' Equity















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 4,400,000 shares authorized and nil

outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024*



—





—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 44,000,000 shares authorized and 24,587,500

shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 22,000,000 shares

outstanding as of March 31, 2024*



245,875





220,000

Additional Paid-in Capital



10,744,024





2,400,000

Shares Subscription Receivable



(219,998)





(219,998)

Retained Earnings



3,073,293





4,395,649

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(10,855)





(13,829)

Total FLY-E Group, Inc. Stockholders' Equity



13,832,339





6,781,822

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 38,172,614



$ 28,976,334



* Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the nominal share issuance on

December 21, 2022 and to give effect to the stock split completed on April 2, 2024.

FLY-E GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Three Months Ended

September 30,



For the Six Months Ended

September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Revenues

$ 6,824,406



$ 8,763,839



$ 14,697,832



$ 16,606,185

Cost of Revenues



3,919,952





5,002,540





8,693,744





10,122,171

Gross Profit



2,904,454





3,761,299





6,004,088





6,484,014



































Operating Expenses































Selling Expenses



2,041,435





1,618,439





3,653,930





2,701,545

General and Administrative Expenses



2,094,078





1,058,235





3,626,716





1,930,300

Total Operating Expenses



4,135,513





2,676,674





7,280,646





4,631,845

(Loss) Income from Operations



(1,231,059)





1,084,625





(1,276,558)





1,852,169



































Other Income (Expenses), net



(53,929)





40,779





(47,411)





29,701

Interest Expenses, net



(23,795)





(17,969)





(91,877)





(50,592)

(Loss) Income Before Income Taxes



(1,308,783)





1,107,435





(1,415,846)





1,831,278

Income Tax Benefit (Expense)



165,935





(360,879)





93,490





(644,279)

Net (Loss) Income

$ (1,142,848)



$ 746,556



$ (1,322,356)



$ 1,186,999



































Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)































Foreign currency translation adjustment



4,298





—





2,974





—

Total Comprehensive (Loss) Income

$ (1,138,550)



$ 746,556



$ (1,319,382)



$ 1,186,999



































(Losses) Earnings per Share*

$ (0.05)



$ 0.03



$ (0.06)



$ 0.05

Weighted Average Number of Common Stock































– Basic and Diluted*



24,587,500





22,000,000





23,622,596





22,000,000



* Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the nominal share issuance on

December 21, 2022 and to give effect to the stock split completed on April 2, 2024.

FLY-E GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Six Months Ended

September 30,





2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities











Net (loss) income

$ (1,322,356)



$ 1,186,999

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided

by operating activities:















Depreciation expense



180,910





190,559

Amortization expense



8,846





—

Deferred income taxes (benefits) expenses



(462,740)





189,600

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



1,676,991





1,221,280

Inventories reserve



330,823





159,851

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(154,034)





(463,949)

Accounts receivable – related parties



235,029





(203,069)

Inventories



(3,562,871)





(1,672,986)

Prepayments and other receivables



(1,864,681)





5,223

Prepayments for operation services to related parties



(180,000)





—

Security deposits



(55,598)





(78,191)

Accounts payable



(815,667)





1,813,644

Accrued expenses and other payables



(380,183)





33,873

Operating lease liabilities



(1,516,198)





(1,132,114)

Taxes payable



(1,530,416)





343,148

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(9,412,145)





1,593,868



















Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of equipment



(1,575,936)





(526,214)

Purchase of Software from a related party



(500,000)





—

Prepayment for purchasing software from a related party



(801,980)





—

Repayment from a related party



510,381





—

Advance to a related party



(477,933)





—

Net cash used in investing activities



(2,845,468)





(526,214)



















Cash flows from financing activities















Advance to a related party



—





(99,500)

Borrowing from loan payables



3,737,500





400,000

Repayments of loan payables



(391,308)





(335,374)

Repayments on other payables - related parties



(92,229)





(198,615)

Payments of related party loan



—





(120,000)

Capital Contributions from Stockholders



—





136,370

Payments of IPO cost



(282,403)





(100,000)

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock - IPO



9,154,500





—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



12,126,060





(317,119)

Net changes in cash



(131,553)





750,535

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



2,974





—

Cash at beginning of the period



1,403,514





358,894

Cash at the end of the period

$ 1,274,935



$ 1,109,429



















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information















Cash paid for interest expense

$ 91,877



$ 50,592

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 1,940,595



$ 185,347



















Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities















Settlement of accounts payable by related parties

$ —



$ 50,000

Settlement of accounts payable by capital contribution

$ —



$ 2,263,630

Purchase of vehicle funded by loan

$ 219,668



$ 34,974

Purchase of office funded by loan

$ 1,800,000



$ —

Purchase software and office by using previous prepayments

$ 1,975,000



$ —

Deferred IPO cost recognized as additional paid-in capital

$ 502,198



$ —

Termination of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities

$ (280,087)



$ —

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ 1,394,682



$ 2,523,012



The following table sets forth the components of our EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, with reconciliations to the nearest GAAP financial measures provided below:





For the Three Months Ended September 30,





2024



2023



Change



Percentage

Change

(Loss) Income from Operations

$ (1,142,848)



$ 746,556



$ (1,889,404)





(253.1) % Income Tax (Benefit) Expense



(165,935)





360,879





(526,814)





(146.0) % Depreciation



85,859





126,891





(41,032)





(32.3) % Interest Expenses



23,795





17,969





5,826





32.4 % Amortization



7,895





—





7,895





100.0 % EBITDA

$ (1,191,234)



$ 1,252,295



$ (2,443,529)





(195.1) % Percentage of Revenue



(17.5) %



14.3 %











(31.7) %

The following table sets forth the components of our EBITDA for the six months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, with reconciliations to the nearest GAAP financial measures provided below:





For the Six Months Ended September 30,





2024



2023



Change



Percentage

Change

(Loss) Income from Operations

$ (1,322,356)



$ 1,186,999



$ (2,509,355)





(211.4) % Income Tax provision



(93,490)





644,279





(737,769)





(114.5) % Depreciation



180,910





190,559





(9,649)





(5.1) % Interest Expenses



91,877





50,592





41,285





81.6 % Amortization



8,846





—





8,846





100.0 % EBITDA

$ (1,134,213)



$ 2,072,429



$ (3,206,642)





(154.7) % Percentage of Revenue



(7.7) %



12.5 %











(20.2) %

