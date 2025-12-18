Fly-E Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter and First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly-E Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLYE) ("Fly-E" or the "Company"), an electric vehicle company engaged in designing, installing, selling, and renting smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes, and electric scooters, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2026 ended September 30, 2025.

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Summary

Net revenues were $3.9 million, compared to $6.8 million in the same period last year.

Mr. Zhou (Andy) Ou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fly-E, commented, "We navigated the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 with discipline and focus, despite a challenging retail environment. Our wholesale business continued to demonstrate strong momentum as we strategically shift our focus to this segment, with wholesale revenue increasing 91.3% year-over-year to $1.7 million. In addition, our rental business achieved a gross margin of 79.8%, demonstrating the potential to be a key profitability driver. At the same time, total operating expenses declined by 51.0% compared to the same period last year, reflecting the impact of our cost-optimization measures and our more efficient operations. While market conditions remain dynamic, particularly within the retail E-Bike segment, we are encouraged by the early traction of our rental business, our improving operational efficiency, and the resilience of our wholesale channel. Looking ahead, we will stay focused on enhancing profitability, strengthening our product and service portfolio, and improving operational efficiency as we position Fly-E for sustainable long-term growth."

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues were $3.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 42.7% from $6.8 million in the same period last year. The decrease in net revenues was primarily driven by a decrease in average unit price of EVs, which dropped by 61% as a result of lowering the selling prices to reduce aged inventory for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Retail sales revenue was $2.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 65.8% from $5.9 million in the same period last year. Wholesale revenue was $1.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 91.3% from $0.9 million in the same period last year. Rental services revenue was $0.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The Company did not generate revenue from rental services in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The decrease in retail sales revenue is mainly due to recent lithium-battery accidents involving E-Bikes and E-Scooters. With an increasing number of lithium-battery explosion incidents in New York, customers are less inclined to purchase E-Bikes. Consequently, sales have declined as customers opt for oil-powered vehicles over electric vehicles. The decrease in retail sales also attributed in part to the closures and disposition of the Company's retail stores during the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The increase in wholesales revenue was driven primarily by revenue contribution from the disposed entities during the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Although certain retail stores were sold, these stores continued to purchase products from the Company, which contributes an increase of wholesale revenue.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $2.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 25.2% from $3.9 million in the same period last year. The decrease in cost of revenues was primarily attributable to a reduction in sales volume.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $1.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 66.4% from $2.9 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 25.0% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, decreased from 42.6% in the same period last year. The decrease in gross margin was mainly due to a combined effect of decrease in average unit price of EVs, which dropped by 61% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 and the increased revenues from rental business with higher margin than our other businesses. Gross margin of rental business was 79.8% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The Company did not generate profit from rental services in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $2.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 51.0% from $4.1 million in the same period last year.

Selling expenses were $1.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 49.7% from $2.0 million in the same period last year. Selling expenses primarily consist of payroll expenses, rent, and advertising expenses of retail stores. Total payroll expenses were $0.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.9 million in the same period last year. Rent was $0.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.8 million in the same period last year. Advertising expenses were $15,457 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.1 million in the same period last year. The decrease in these expenses was primarily due to the closures and dispositions of retail stores during this quarter.

General and administrative expenses were $1.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 52.4% from $2.1 million in the same period last year. Professional fees decreased to $0.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.9 million in the same period last year, primarily attributable to the decrease in audit fee, consulting fee, legal fee and IR expenses associated with the Company's public offering and ongoing reporting obligations. Payroll expenses decreased to $0.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 from $0.4 million in the same period last year primarily due to decrease in headcount of office assistants. Depreciation expense increased to $0.06 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.04 million for the same period in prior year due to the increasing cost basis of fixed assets.

Net Loss

Net loss was $1.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 55.4% from $1.1 million in the same period last year.

Basic and Diluted Losses per Share

Basic and diluted losses per share were $2.18 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to $4.65 in the same period last year.

EBITDA

EBITDA was negative $1.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to negative EBITDA of $1.2 million in the same period last year.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Revenue

Net revenues were $9.2 million in the first half of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 37.2%, from $14.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease in net revenues was driven primarily by a decrease in total units sold, which decreased by 2,924 units, from 31,936 units for first half of fiscal year 2025 to 29,012 units for the first half of fiscal year 2026, and as a result of lowering the selling prices to reduce aged inventory. From the first half of fiscal year 2025 to the first half of fiscal year 2026, while the number of units sold of certain other types of products increased, the quantities of motorcycles and batteries sold, which normally contribute significantly to revenues, decreased by 641 units and 5,332 units, respectively, thereby resulting in an overall decrease in the total number of units sold.

Retail sales revenue was $5.8 million in the first half of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 54.7%, from $12.8 million in the same period last year. Wholesale revenue was $3.2 million in the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 65.5% from $1.9 million in the same period last year. The decrease in retail sales revenue is mainly due to decrease in number of retail stores during the first half of fiscal year 2026. The increase in wholesales revenue was driven primarily by contributions from the disposed entities during the first half of fiscal year 2026. Although certain retail stores were sold, these stores continued to purchase products from the Company, which contributed to the increase of wholesale revenue.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $6.0 million in the first half of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 31.0%, from $8.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease in cost of revenues was primarily attributable to reduction in battery sales volume.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $3.2 million in the first half of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 46.1%, from $6.0 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 35.1% in the first half of fiscal year 2026, decreased from 40.9% in the same period last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $5.8 million in the first half of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 20.5%, from $7.3 million in the same period last year.

Selling expenses were $2.3 million in the first half of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 35.7% from $3.7 million in the same period last year. Selling expenses primarily consist of payroll expenses, rent, utilities expenses, and advertising expenses of retail stores. Total payroll expenses were $1.2 million in the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $1.5 million in the same period last year. Rent expenses were $0.7 million in the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $1.5 million in the same period last year. Utilities expenses were $81,468 in the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.1 million in the same period last year. Advertising expenses were $32,870 in the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.2 million in the same period last year. The decrease in these expenses was primarily due to the closures and dispositions of retail stores in the first half of fiscal year 2026.

General and administrative expenses were $3.4 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 5.1% from $3.6 million in the same period last year. Professional fees increased to $2.0 million in the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $1.3 million in the same period last year, primarily attributable to the increase in audit fee, consulting fee, legal fee and IR expenses associated with the Company's initial public offering and ongoing reporting obligations. Payroll expenses decreased to $0.4 million in the first half of fiscal year 2026, from $0.8 million in the same period las year primarily due to employees terminated in operation and accounting departments. Insurance expenses decreased to $0.3 million in the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.5 million in the same period of prior year as a result of less insurance policies purchased for closed stores during the first half of fiscal year 2026. Software development fee decreased to $0.27 million in the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.31 million in the same period last year as a result of less maintenance services required for Fly E-Bike app as a result of the closures and dispositions of retail stores during the first half of fiscal year 2026.

Net Loss

Net loss was $3.8 million in the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 186.2% from $1.3 million in the same period last year.

Basic and Diluted Losses per Share

Basic and diluted losses per share were $6.58 in the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $5.60 in the same period last year.

EBITDA

EBITDA was negative $2.2 million in the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to negative EBITDA of $1.1 million in the same period last year.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash of $2.5 million, increased from $0.8 million as of March 31, 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (the "U.S. GAAP"), management periodically uses certain "non-GAAP financial measures," as such term is defined under the rules of the SEC, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For example, non-GAAP measures may exclude the impact of certain items such as acquisitions, divestitures, gains, losses and impairments, or items outside of management's control. Management believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure provides investors and analysts useful insight into its financial position and operating performance. Any non-GAAP measure provided should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the most directly comparable measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Further, the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the calculation of similarly titled financial measures presented by other companies and therefore may not be comparable among companies.

The Company uses EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to evaluate its operating performance. The Company believes EBITDA provides additional insight into its underlying, ongoing operating performance and facilitates year-to-year comparisons by excluding the earnings impact of interest, tax, depreciation and amortization and that presenting EBITDA is more representative of its operational performance and may be more useful for investors.

The Company reconciles its non-GAAP financial measure to its net income, which is its most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA includes adjustments for provision for income taxes, as applicable, interest income and expense, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered an alternative to net income as determined by U.S. GAAP, and its calculations thereof may not be comparable to those reported by other companies. The Company believes EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance and provides useful information to investors because it highlights trends in its business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on U.S. GAAP measures and because it eliminates items that have less bearing on its operating performance. EBITDA, as presented herein, is a supplemental measure of its performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to its U.S. GAAP results in order to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting its business. EBITDA is a measure of operating performance that is not defined by U.S. GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net (loss) income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

FLY-E GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





September 30,

2025



March 31,

2025

ASSETS















Current Assets















Cash

$ 2,538,076



$ 840,102

Accounts receivable, net



1,474,637





466,187

Accounts receivable, net – a related party



32,030





37,465

Inventories, net



6,548,287





6,397,274

Prepayments and other receivables



5,923,496





3,676,986

Prepayments and other receivables – related parties



236,826





120,000

Assets held for sale



—





2,462,502

Total Current Assets



16,753,352





14,000,516

Property and equipment, net



6,826,815





7,287,213

Security deposits



518,908





728,450

Deferred tax assets, net



152,212





94,983

Operating lease right-of-use assets



6,891,886





10,933,068

Intangible assets, net



486,581





525,865

Long-term prepayment for software development – a related party



—





136,580

Total Assets

$ 31,629,754



$ 33,706,675



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 550,249



$ 1,272,305

Short-term loan payables



5,532,230





5,191,058

Current portion of long-term loan payables



222,479





100,835

Accrued expenses and other payables



484,236





1,366,968

Accrued expenses and other payables – related parties



225





—

Operating lease liabilities – current



1,819,911





2,617,762

Liabilities held for sale



—





2,152,447

Total Current Liabilities



8,609,330





12,701,375

Long-term loan payables



2,004,123





2,065,040

Operating lease liabilities – non-current



5,718,256





9,106,928

Total Liabilities



16,331,709





23,873,343



















Commitment and Contingencies

































Stockholders' Equity















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and nil outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025*



—





—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized and 1,632,351 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 300,000,000 shares authorized and 245,875 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025*



16,324





2,459

Additional paid-in capital



27,826,643





10,987,440

Shares subscription receivable



(7,816,556)





(219,998)

Accumulated deficit



(4,680,283)





(895,510)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(48,083)





(41,059)

Total FLY-E Group, Inc. Stockholders' Equity



15,298,045





9,833,332

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 31,629,754



$ 33,706,675



*Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the 1-for-5 reverse stock split completed on July 3, 2025 and the 1-for-20 reverse stock split completed on November 4, 2025.

FLY-E GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Three Months Ended

September 30,



For the Six Months Ended

September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenues

$ 3,908,862



$ 6,824,406



$ 9,237,060



$ 14,697,832

Cost of Revenues



2,932,341





3,919,952





5,999,164





8,693,744

Gross Profit



976,521





2,904,454





3,237,896





6,004,088



































Operating Expenses































Selling Expenses



1,027,726





2,041,435





2,348,943





3,653,930

General and Administrative Expenses



997,218





2,094,078





3,442,151





3,626,716

Total Operating Expenses



2,024,944





4,135,513





5,791,094





7,280,646

Loss from Operations



(1,048,423)





(1,231,059)





(2,553,198)





(1,276,558)



































Other Expenses, net



(148,153)





(53,929)





(156,051)





(47,411)

Interest Expenses, net



(539,537)





(23,795)





(1,085,771)





(91,877)

Loss Before Income Taxes



(1,736,113)





(1,308,783)





(3,795,020)





(1,415,846)

Income Tax (Expense) Benefit



(40,012)





165,935





10,247





93,490

Net Loss

$ (1,776,125)



$ (1,142,848)



$ (3,784,773)



$ (1,322,356)



































Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income































Foreign currency translation adjustment



(29,378)





4,298





(7,024)





2,974

Total Comprehensive Loss

$ (1,805,503)



$ (1,138,550)



$ (3,791,797)



$ (1,319,382)



































Losses per Share*

$ (2.18)



$ (4.65)



$ (6.58)



$ (5.60)

Weighted Average Number of Common Stock































– Basic and Diluted*



813,922





245,875





575,463





236,226



*Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the 1-for-110,000 stock split completed on April 2, 2024, the 1-for-5 reverse stock split completed on July 3, 2025 and the 1-for-20 reverse stock split completed on November 4, 2025.

FLY-E GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Six Months Ended

September 30,





2025



2024

Cash flows from operating activities















Net loss

$ (3,784,773)



$ (1,322,356)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Loss on disposal of property and equipment



68,188





—

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries



(64,452)





—

Depreciation expense



417,258





180,910

Amortization expense



54,761





8,846

Deferred income taxes benefits



(42,251)





(462,740)

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



2,699,632





1,676,991

Inventories impairment loss



569,758





330,823

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(1,031,989)





(154,034)

Accounts receivable – a related party



5,435





235,029

Inventories



(1,107,359)





(3,562,871)

Prepayments and other receivables



(1,371,452)





(1,864,681)

Prepayments for operation services to a related party



45,000





(180,000)

Security deposits



41,550





(55,598)

Accounts payable



(722,056)





(815,667)

Accrued expenses and other payables



(793,623)





(380,183)

Accrued expenses and other payables - related parties



225





—

Operating lease liabilities



(2,676,403)





(1,516,198)

Taxes payable



(14,978)





(1,530,416)

Net cash used in operating activities



(7,707,529)





(9,412,145)



















Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of properties and equipment



(44,661)





(1,575,936)

Purchase of software from a related party



—





(500,000)

Payments of property rights



(15,477)





—

Prepayment for purchasing software from a related party



—





(801,980)

Cash released from disposal of entities



(230,076)





—

Repayment from a related party



—





510,381

Advance to a related party



(161,826)





(477,933)

Net cash used in investing activities



(452,040)





(2,845,468)



















Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from borrowings



1,917,100





3,737,500

Repayments of borrowings



(1,370,591)





(391,308)

Repayments on other payables - related parties



—





(92,229)

Payments of offering cost



(516,490)





(282,403)

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock



9,773,000





9,154,500

Net cash provided by financing activities



9,803,019





12,126,060

Net changes in cash including cash classified within current assets held for sale



1,643,450





(131,553)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(7,024)





2,974

Less: net increase in cash classified within current assets held for sale



61,548





—

Cash at beginning of the period



840,102





1,403,514

Cash at the end of the period

$ 2,538,076



$ 1,274,935



















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information















Cash paid for interest expense

$ 1,085,771



$ 91,877

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 42,640



$ 1,940,595



















Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities















Subscription receivables from share placement

$ 7,596,558



$ —

Purchase of vehicle funded by loan

$ —



$ 219,668

Purchase of office funded by loan

$ —



$ 1,800,000

Purchase of software by using previous prepayments

$ 136,580



$ 1,975,000

Properties used for rental services

$ 49,811



$ —

Deferred IPO cost recognized as additional paid-in capital

$ —



$ 502,198

Uncollected proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries

$ 860,754



$ —

Termination of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities

$ 3,187,864



$ (280,087)

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ —



$ 1,394,682



The following table sets forth the components of our EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:





For the Three Months Ended September 30,





2025



2024



Change



Percentage

Change

Net loss

$ (1,776,125)



$ (1,142,848)



$ (633,277)





55.4 % Income tax provision (benefit)



40,012





(165,935)





205,947





(124.1) % Depreciation



204,466





85,859





118,607





138.1 % Interest Expenses



539,537





23,795





515,742





2,167.4 % Amortization



27,446





7,895





19,551





247.6 % EBITDA

$ (964,664)



$ (1,191,234)



$ 226,570





(19.0) % Percentage of Revenue



(24.7) %



(17.5) %











(7.2) %

The following table sets forth the components of our EBITDA for the six months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:





For the Six Months Ended September 30,





2025



2024



Change



Percentage

Change

Loss from Operations

$ (3,784,773)



$ (1,322,356)



$ (2,462,417)





186.2 % Income Tax Benefit



(10,247)





(93,490)





83,243





(89.0) % Depreciation



417,258





180,910





236,348





130.6 % Interest Expenses



1,085,771





91,877





993,894





1081.8 % Amortization



54,761





8,846





45,915





519.0 % EBITDA

$ (2,237,230)



$ (1,134,213)



$ (1,103,017)





97.2 % Percentage of Revenue



(24.2) %



(7.7) %











(16.5) %

