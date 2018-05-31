Fly Free to the Outback - Australia's Northern Territory Will Pay Your Way

The deal is operational from May 31 through July 31, 2018 and aims to encourage visitation to the spiritual heart of Australia with the message You haven't been Downunder until you've been Outback. Now, U.S.-based travelers who may tend to stay on the east coast of the continent will have the opportunity to experience the real Australia including Darwin, the Northern Territory's vibrant capital city and gateway to the deep lush tropics of the coastal Top End. Or perhaps they'll choose to visit the iconic Red Centre, home to Australia's most famous outback town Alice Springs, as well as World Heritage-listed Uluru (Ayers Rock) and one of the world's oldest living cultures dating back over 50,000 years.

Now is the time to visit Australia's Outback, with new and authentic cultural, culinary and adventure experiences from Darwin to Uluru. The New York Times named the Northern Territory's Top End #12 on the list of "52 Places to Go in 2018," and artist Bruce Munro announced the extension of his world-renowned art exhibit called "Field of Light Uluru". The Northern Territory saw record visitation from the United States in 2017, with the U.S. now at number one for international market visitation.

"We're proud of our desert and tropical cities, our natural wonders in the world-class national parks and reserves, welcoming people and our Aboriginal cultural experiences that have 50,000 years in the making," said Tony Quarmby, General Manager of Marketing, Tourism Northern Territory. "We know visitors always cherish their time in the NT and regard it as one of their most memorable holidays, which is why we have partnered with Qantas Airways and our travel trade partners for this great promotion."

To redeem, book with Down Under Answers, Aspire Down Under, Goway, Qantas Vacations or About Australia. For more information on this offer, visit NorthernTerritory.com/us.

ABOUT AUSTRALIA'S NORTHERN TERRITORY

Tourism NT's role is to increase the desirability of the Northern Territory as a travel destination, inspiring more people to visit the spiritual heart of Australia. The organization helps highlight the incredible natural beauty of our diverse regions from the tropical Top End to the rich Outback of the Red Centre and the amazing adventures visitors can have in Australia's Outback. www.northernterritory.com

ABOUT FLY FREE TO THE OUTBACK

Travelers in the United States booking their Northern Territory vacation through one of 11 participating wholesalers will receive a complimentary one-way ticket to any Northern Territory destination including Alice Springs, Uluru (Ayers Rock) and Darwin when spending at least two nights in the Northern Territory. The booking window for this deal is May 31 – July 31, 2018. Participants must travel by December 31, 2018. The promotion applies to all passengers on any single booking. One promotional fare per passenger, per itinerary.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mandi Hefflinger, PR Manager

mhefflinger@myriadmarketing.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fly-free-to-the-outback--australias-northern-territory-will-pay-your-way-300656956.html

SOURCE Tourism Northern Territory

Related Links

https://northernterritory.com

