Fly-in Facelifts Ensure Flawless Results with Full-Service Care and Privacy

"Plastic surgery is a big decision and financial investment, so it makes sense to choose a surgeon with the credentials and experience to get the best results, regardless of where the doctor is located," said Dr. Stanislaw, founder of Stanislaw Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Connecticut.

Dr. Stanislaw notes most patients are women in their 50's seeking facelifts, necklifts, eyelid surgery and browlifts, as well as cosmetic injectables like Juvederm and Restylane to lift wrinkles, depressions and scars and restore volume lost during the aging process. Dr. Stanislaw's fly-in patients include celebrities, athletes, second-time brides and executives seeking to regain their youthful appearance in the workforce.

The fly-in treatment process starts with a Skype interview, followed by a face-to-face consult and exam. A pre-op appointment is scheduled close to the procedure date.

Many procedures can be done in the office under local anesthesia. A patient will need to stay in Connecticut between 7-10 days depending on their specific procedure. Dr. Stanislaw's staff can provide information on activities for spouses or friends, such as golf courses, restaurants (many of which offer delivery service) and local attractions.

"From the first interaction with our practice to the last, our patients are treated like family," said Dr. Stanislaw. "We do everything we can to ensure the entire process is as stress-free as possible, including providing my personal cell phone number to my patients so they can always reach me."

Stanislaw Facial Plastic Surgery Center, led by Board Certified Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, Paul Stanislaw, MD, specializes exclusively in the artistry of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery to erase the signs of aging and reveal a more beautiful, natural appearance. The entire practice is dedicated to cosmetic enhancement of the face, head, and neck through the use of surgical and non-surgical procedures, injectables, spa treatments and medical grade skincare products. The practice is located in Avon, CT. To schedule a consultation visit https://www.stanislawmd.com or call 860 409-1515.

SOURCE Stanislaw Facial Plastic Surgery Center

Related Links

http://www.stanislawmd.com

