FLY Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Urges FLY Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Firefly Aerospace Inc. ("Firefly") (NASDAQ: FLY) on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Firefly: (1) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Offering Documents") issued in connection with the company's IPO conducted on or about August 7, 2025; and/or (2) securities between August 7, 2025 and September 29, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lead plaintiff deadline is January 12, 2026.

DEFENDANTS' ALLEGED MISCONDUCT:

The complaint alleges that, in the Offering Documents and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Firefly had overstated the demand and growth prospects for its Spacecraft Solutions offerings; (2) the Alpha rocket program fell short of its purported operational readiness and commercial viability; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS:

Firefly investors may, no later than January 12, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

