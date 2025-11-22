FLY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Firefly Aerospace Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: FLY): (i) securities between August 7, 2025 and September 29, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (ii) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Firefly Aerospace's offering documents issued in connection with Firefly Aerospace's August 7, 2025 initial public offering (the "IPO"), have until January 12, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Firefly Aerospace class action lawsuit. Captioned Diamond v. Firefly Aerospace Inc., No. 25-cv-01812 (W.D. Tex.), the Firefly Aerospace class action lawsuit charges Firefly Aerospace as well as certain of Firefly Aerospace's top executives and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Firefly Aerospace class action lawsuit

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-firefly-aerospace-inc-class-action-lawsuit-fly.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Firefly Aerospace operates as a space and defense technology company and provides mission solutions for national security, government, and commercial customers. According to the Firefly Aerospace class action lawsuit, on or about August 7, 2025, Firefly Aerospace conducted its IPO, issuing approximately 19.3 million shares of common stock to the public at the offering price of $45.00 per share.

The Firefly Aerospace class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period and in the IPO's offering documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Firefly Aerospace had overstated the demand and growth prospects for its Spacecraft Solutions offerings; (ii) Firefly Aerospace had overstated the operational readiness and commercial viability of its Alpha rocket program; and (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, would likely have a material negative impact on Firefly Aerospace.

The Firefly Aerospace investor class action alleges that on September 22, 2025 Firefly Aerospace reported its first earnings report as a public company and, among other items, revealed a loss of $80.3 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $58.7 million for the same quarter in 2024. Firefly Aerospace also reported revenue of $15.55 million, below analyst estimates of $17.25 million and down 26.2% from the same quarter in 2024, the complaint alleges. Significantly, Firefly Aerospace reported revenue of only $9.2 million in its Spacecraft Solutions business segment, representing a 49% year-over-year decrease, the Firefly Aerospace shareholder class action alleges. On this news, the price of Firefly Aerospace's shares fell more than 15%, the lawsuit alleges.

Then, the Firefly Aerospace class action alleges that on September 29, 2025, Firefly Aerospace disclosed that "the first stage of Firefly's Alpha Flight 7 rocket experienced an event that resulted in a loss of the stage." On this news, the price of Firefly Aerospace's shares fell more than 20%, the complaint alleges.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Firefly Aerospace securities during the Class Period and/or common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Firefly Aerospace class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Firefly Aerospace investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Firefly Aerospace shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Firefly Aerospace class action lawsuit.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]

