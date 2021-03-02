Fly Leasing Announces 20-F Filing

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) ("FLY"), a global leader in aircraft leasing, announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). FLY's Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting the Annual Report page in the Investor Relations section of FLY's website at www.flyleasing.com, as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a complimentary paper copy by contacting [email protected].

About FLY

FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year operating lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information visit www.flyleasing.com.

Contact:

Matt Dallas

Fly Leasing Limited

+1 203-769-5916

[email protected]

