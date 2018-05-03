Fly Leasing Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

"FLY is reporting a solid first quarter based on a substantial increase in operating lease rental revenue," said Colm Barrington, FLY's Chief Executive Officer. "Our quarterly net income of $9.6 million – despite minimal end of lease income and no benefit from aircraft sales – represents the strong growth in our core leasing business. Our earnings of $0.34 per share are more than double the result from the same quarter last year."

"The acquisition that we announced on February 28th is proceeding as planned, with AirAsia's extraordinary general meeting scheduled for later this month," added Barrington. "We expect that the initial stage of the transaction will be completed in the second and third quarters of this year. As we acquire these aircraft and deploy our capital over the course of the year, we expect to see FLY generate strong shareholder returns."

Financial Results

FLY is reporting net income of $9.6 million, or $0.34 per share, for the first quarter of 2018. This compares to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.16 per share, for the same period in 2017.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income was $12.4 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $5.9 million for the same period in the previous year. On a per share basis, Adjusted Net Income was $0.44 in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $0.18 for the first quarter of 2017.

A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is shown below.

AirAsia Update

On February 28, 2018, FLY signed definitive agreements with AirAsia Berhad ("AAB") and its subsidiary, Asia Aviation Capital Limited, under which FLY will acquire 54 Airbus narrowbody aircraft and seven CFM engines on lease to AAB and its affiliates, and one Airbus narrowbody aircraft on lease to a third-party airline. In addition, FLY will acquire the option to purchase an additional 20 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, not subject to lease, which begin delivering from the manufacturer as early as 2019. These transactions, taken together, are referred to as the "AirAsia Transactions."

Initially, FLY will acquire 34 Airbus A320-200 aircraft and seven engines. FLY expects to acquire these aircraft and engines in the second and third quarters of 2018, following the approval of the AirAsia Transactions by AAB's shareholders at their extraordinary general meeting scheduled for May 14, 2018.

Financial Position

At March 31, 2018, FLY's total assets were $3.6 billion, including investment in flight equipment totaling $3.1 billion. Total cash at March 31, 2018 was $455.9 million, of which $384.3 million was unrestricted. The book value per share at March 31, 2018 was $19.85.

Aircraft Portfolio

At March 31, 2018, FLY had 86 aircraft in its portfolio, with leases to 45 airlines in 28 countries. The table below does not include the two B767 aircraft owned by a joint venture in which FLY has a 57% interest.

Portfolio at Mar. 31,

2018 Dec. 31,

2017 Airbus A319 9 9 Airbus A320 13 12 Airbus A321 3 3 Airbus A330 3 3 Airbus A340 2 2 Boeing 737 46 46 Boeing 757 3 3 Boeing 777 2 2 Boeing 787 5 5 Total 86 85

At March 31, 2018, the average age of the portfolio, weighted by net book value of each aircraft, was 6.5 years. The average remaining lease term was 6.2 years, also weighted by net book value. At March 31, 2018, FLY's 85 aircraft on lease were generating annualized rental revenue of approximately $368 million. One aircraft was off-lease at quarter end, which was subsequently delivered to a new lessee in April 2018. FLY's lease utilization factor was 99% for the first quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FLY provides all financial information in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we are also providing with this press release, and on our conference call, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity. In calculating these non-GAAP financial measures, we have excluded certain amounts, as detailed in the reconciliation below.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2018, we modified our reporting of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity. As a result, we have modified our historical presentation of these measures. Prior period information has been revised to conform to the current period presentation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward - looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for FLY's future business, operations and financial performance, including the expected benefits of the AirAsia Transactions; whether and when the AirAsia Transactions will be consummated; the amount of cash and stock consideration to be paid by FLY; the type, amount and terms of the acquisition financing to be obtained by FLY; and, the amount of any fees and expenses incurred in connection with the AirAsia Transactions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially due to global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, including risks relating to the satisfaction of conditions to the closing of the AirAsia Transactions; risks relating to satisfaction of conditions to the financing of the AirAsia Transactions; risks relating to FLY's ability to obtain additional required financing for the AirAsia Transactions on favorable terms, or at all; the risk that expected benefits of the AirAsia Transactions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that business disruption resulting from the AirAsia Transactions may be greater than expected; and the risk that FLY may be unable to achieve its portfolio growth expectations, or to reap the benefits of such growth. Further information on the factors and risks that may affect FLY's business is included in filings FLY makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its reports on Form 6-K. FLY expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, or otherwise.

Fly Leasing Limited Consolidated Statements of Income (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



Three months ended Mar. 31,

2018

(Unaudited) 2017

(Unaudited) Revenues



Operating lease rental revenue $ 89,113 $ 79,321 End of lease income 385 1,239 Amortization of lease incentives (2,283) (1,775) Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and other (139) (82) Operating lease revenue 87,076 78,703 Finance lease revenue 174 188 Equity earnings from unconsolidated subsidiary 112 125 Interest and other income 1,393 250 Total revenues 88,755 79,266 Expenses



Depreciation 33,733 32,051 Interest expense 32,923 31,833 Selling, general and administrative 8,610 8,292 Loss (gain) on derivatives 789 (51) Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt — 544 Maintenance and other costs 778 472 Total expenses 76,833 73,141 Net income before provision for income taxes 11,922 6,125 Provision for income taxes 2,292 1,073 Net income $ 9,630 $ 5,052 Weighted average number of shares



- Basic 27,983,352 32,244,481 - Diluted 28,006,572 32,301,322 Earnings per share



- Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.16 - Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.16







Fly Leasing Limited Consolidated Balance Sheets (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



Mar. 31, 2018

(Unaudited) Dec. 31, 2017

(Audited) Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 384,345 $ 329,105 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 71,582 127,710 Rent receivables 1,653 2,059 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiary 8,308 8,196 Investment in finance lease, net 13,671 13,946 Flight equipment held for operating lease, net 2,979,030 2,961,744 Maintenance right asset, net 120,077 131,299 Deferred tax asset, net 9,949 9,943 Fair value of derivative assets 5,472 2,643 Other assets, net 39,433 8,970 Total assets $ 3,633,520 $ 3,595,615 Liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 29,335 $ 18,305 Rentals received in advance 15,704 14,968 Payable to related parties 2,384 2,084 Security deposits 48,695 49,689 Maintenance payment liability 261,383 244,151 Unsecured borrowings, net 616,358 615,922 Secured borrowings, net 2,019,111 2,029,675 Deferred tax liability, net 32,736 30,112 Fair value of derivative liabilities 9,075 7,344 Other liabilities 43,226 39,656 Total liabilities 3,078,007 3,051,906 Shareholders' equity



Common shares, $0.001 par value, 499,999,900 shares authorized; 27,983,352 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 28 28 Manager shares, $0.001 par value; 100 shares authorized, issued and outstanding — — Additional paid in capital 479,637 479,637 Retained earnings 78,255 68,624 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (2,407) (4,580) Total shareholders' equity 555,513 543,709 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,633,520 $ 3,595,615

Fly Leasing Limited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)



Three months ended Mar. 31,

2018

(Unaudited) 2017

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities



Net income $ 9,630 $ 5,052 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities:



Equity in earnings from unconsolidated subsidiary (112) (125) Finance lease revenue (174) (188) Depreciation 33,733 32,051 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 1,999 2,119 Amortization of lease incentives 2,283 1,775 Amortization of lease discounts, premiums and other items 139 83 Amortization of GAAM acquisition fair value adjustments 280 475 Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt — 532 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 408 219 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 2,353 1,058 Loss (gain) on derivatives 1,251 (181) Cash receipts from maintenance rights 3,013 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Rent receivables (1,244) 332 Other assets (526) 1,004 Payable to related parties (330) (2,890) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 13,372 12,205 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 66,075 53,521 Cash Flows from Investing Activities



Rent received from finance lease 450 510 Purchase of flight equipment (42,000) — Deposit on AirAsia aircraft purchases (30,000) — Payments for aircraft improvement — (5,157) Payments for lessor maintenance obligations — (6,456) Net cash flows used in investing activities (71,550) (11,103)





Three months ended Mar. 31,

2018

(Unaudited) 2017

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Financing Activities



Security deposits received 775 525 Security deposits returned (2,310) — Maintenance payment liability receipts 19,358 16,341 Maintenance payment liability disbursements (258) (3,531) Net swap termination payments — — Debt modification and extinguishment costs — (12) Debt issuance costs (243) — Proceeds from secured borrowings 33,014 — Repayment of secured borrowings (45,834) (60,496) Shares repurchased — (1,291) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 4,502 (48,464) Effect of exchange rate changes on unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents 85 36 Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (888) (6,010) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 456,815 612,087 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 455,927 $ 606,077





Reconciliation to Consolidated Balance Sheets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 384,345 $ 536,877 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 71,582 69,200 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 455,927 $ 606,077













Fly Leasing Limited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)





Three months ended Mar. 31,

2018

(Unaudited) 2017(1)

(Unaudited) Net income $ 9,630 $ 5,052 Adjustments:



Unrealized foreign exchange loss 408 219 Deferred income taxes 2,353 1,058 Fair value changes on undesignated derivatives (2) (467) Adjusted Net Income $ 12,389 $ 5,862 Average Shareholders' Equity $ 549,611 $ 596,072 Adjusted Return on Equity 9.0% 3.9%





Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 28,006,572 32,301,322 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share $ 0.44 $ 0.18



(1) Revised to conform to current period presentation.

FLY defines Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) plus or minus (i) unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses; (ii) deferred income taxes; (iii) the fair value changes associated with interest rate derivative contracts that are not accounted for as cash flow hedges; and (iv) non-recurring expenses. The adjustments included within Adjusted Net Income are primarily non-cash or non-recurring items that we consider unrelated to the ongoing performance of our operations. Adjusted Return on Equity is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by average shareholders' equity for each period presented. For periods of less than one year, the resulting return is annualized.

FLY uses Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity, in addition to GAAP net income and earnings per share, to assess our core operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period. Management believes these measures are helpful in evaluating the operating performance of our ongoing operations and identifying trends in our performance, because they remove the effects of certain non-cash or non-recurring items and certain other items that are not indicative of our overall operating trends. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity help us compare our performance to our competitors. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, net income or other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. FLY's definitions may be different than those used by other companies.

